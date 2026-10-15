Chick-Fil-A Is Dropping A New Sauce For The First Time In 10 Years — But Not Every Fan Is Happy

Chick-fil-A's newest sauce hasn't dropped yet but it's already left fans with a bad taste in their mouth. The new Spicy Chick-fil-A Sauce drops on November 16, and at first glance it sounds like it should be a crowd-pleaser. The sauce is based on Chick-fil-A's classic namesake sauce but with spicy, hot pepper heat added to the original's smoky honey mustard profile, and will be served in classic dipping cups and sold in 8-ounce bottles. It's been a long time coming: This is the first time Chick-fil-A has added a new sauce to its permanent lineup since 2016 when the chain launched its Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce. So, why are fans upset?

Admittedly, Chick-fil-A fans were excited to see the new sauce. "I'd definitely try it," one fan told Reddit. "Sounds good." Still, many people used the launch as an opportunity to vent about the chain's lack of spicy nuggets. "They'll do literally anything but make spicy nuggets apparently," one Redditor griped. "We just want a spicy option for the nuggets and tenders that's it," a fan wrote on Instagram. Some were more optimistic, like this Instagrammer who said, "Is this one step closer to spicy nuggets? I think so."