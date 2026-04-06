Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked From Worst To Best

If a spicy chicken sandwich is on the menu, I must try it. That's why the fast food chicken sandwich war that kicked off in 2019 felt like the only benevolent thing capitalism has done for me lately. The battle raged through the COVID-19 pandemic, giving us something to look forward to while navigating ever-changing medical advice and a stagnant economy. Six years later, fast food chains are still trying to out-chicken-sandwich each other, and, for me, the spicy chicken sandwich reigns supreme. The soft griddled bun with crispy fried chicken, a spicy sauce, and a little pickle or lettuce for extra crunch is a combination that satisfies almost every time.

As fast food companies continue vying for our attention with their spicy fried chicken offerings, the question is: Who does it best? Many iterations have come and gone, but several have stood the test of time. This is no small feat, according to Forbes contributor Gary Occhiogrosso, who points out that the premium chicken sandwich, often hand-breaded and made-to-order, requires more labor in an industry strained by pandemic-era labor shortages. Some restaurants have been unable to maintain that level of quality, while others have resorted to cheaper, pre-made ingredients. This discrepancy in quality became obvious. The companies that have been able to maintain premium ingredients with care and attention to each element emerged in a league of their own as I tasted 9 fast food spicy chicken sandwiches to rank them from worst to best.