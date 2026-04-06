Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked From Worst To Best
If a spicy chicken sandwich is on the menu, I must try it. That's why the fast food chicken sandwich war that kicked off in 2019 felt like the only benevolent thing capitalism has done for me lately. The battle raged through the COVID-19 pandemic, giving us something to look forward to while navigating ever-changing medical advice and a stagnant economy. Six years later, fast food chains are still trying to out-chicken-sandwich each other, and, for me, the spicy chicken sandwich reigns supreme. The soft griddled bun with crispy fried chicken, a spicy sauce, and a little pickle or lettuce for extra crunch is a combination that satisfies almost every time.
As fast food companies continue vying for our attention with their spicy fried chicken offerings, the question is: Who does it best? Many iterations have come and gone, but several have stood the test of time. This is no small feat, according to Forbes contributor Gary Occhiogrosso, who points out that the premium chicken sandwich, often hand-breaded and made-to-order, requires more labor in an industry strained by pandemic-era labor shortages. Some restaurants have been unable to maintain that level of quality, while others have resorted to cheaper, pre-made ingredients. This discrepancy in quality became obvious. The companies that have been able to maintain premium ingredients with care and attention to each element emerged in a league of their own as I tasted 9 fast food spicy chicken sandwiches to rank them from worst to best.
Methodology
To compile this spicy chicken sandwich ranking, I tasted one spicy chicken sandwich from every fast food chain in my area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Regrettably, I couldn't include several chains because they aren't available in my region. I believe this sample covers many chains available nationwide. I ranked each sandwich based on taste, texture, spice level, overall quality, and value.
Taste was determined by the flavor of the chicken and accoutrements. I tasted for seasoning level, balance of flavors, and a cravable element that made me want to go back for another bite. For texture, I judged the crispiness of the batter, juiciness of the chicken, and textural contrast between all elements of the sandwich. I gave each sandwich a ranking of one through five for its spice level, with one being almost no spice and five being the spiciest of the sample.
Overall quality was determined by freshness and quality of ingredients. I compared the size and look of the chicken as well as the texture and look of the accompanying ingredients. Lastly, value was determined by comparing the sandwich price with its overall quality. These sandwiches ranged in price from $4.99 to $6.99, and price was not always an indicator of quality or flavor. All prices mentioned are current at the time of writing, based on my location.
9. Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich recently got a makeover. The fast food chain advertised it as bolder and crispier with a "9-spice blend for more heat, softer and sweeter buns, richer mayo, shredded lettuce, and juicy pickles." After tasting this new sandwich, I don't feel that any of these promises were delivered. Wendy's was one of the only sandwiches that was a chicken patty rather than a real chicken breast or thigh. This is the type of quality difference that puts it in a different category from many of the others: You just can't compare a processed chicken patty with a hand-breaded chicken breast.
The breading on the chicken patty also did not measure up to the others. It was lightly breaded in a coating that did not hold its crisp. The seasoning on the chicken was pleasant and did offer some heat that continued to build as I ate the sandwich. Unfortunately, the whole thing was mostly dry with little textural contrast. The chicken patty was dry, the lettuce was flimsy, and my sandwich did not include the aforementioned pickles. At $6.49, this sandwich is not worth the price, given that several higher-quality options are cheaper.
8. Burger King Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken
The Spicy Royal Crispy Chicken from Burger King is a good-sized sandwich on a soft potato bun with fresh toppings. Unfortunately, the accoutrements seem to outshine the chicken. The breaded chicken breast felt more processed than other sandwiches, though it did benefit from the inclusion of rib meat, as the chicken stayed fairly juicy.
The breading did not stay crispy due to the "triple pepper fiery glaze." This glaze did add some spice to the chicken, but mostly I felt like I was tasting oil. The glaze seems modeled after Nashville hot chicken, in which the fried poultry is dipped in fryer oil with cayenne pepper and other spices. However, cayenne is not even listed as an ingredient in the Burger King version. Instead, the oil is spiced with turmeric, pepper, garlic, and paprika. This explains why the glaze doesn't deliver much spice. Unfortunately, I think this is where it goes wrong. Rather than adding flavor and spice, the "fiery glaze" adds oil, making the chicken breading and potato bun soggy. Because of this, there is little textural contrast and not much that makes me want to go back for another bite. At $6.09 for the sandwich, I think one can still find better options that deliver on flavor, texture, and spice.
7. Dairy Queen FlameThrower Chicken Strip Sandwich
Dairy Queen recently unveiled its new FlameThrower Chicken Strips and, as a result, has created a spicy chicken sandwich featuring the strips. They're advertised as "generously coated in a blend of spicy peppers and smoky seasonings." While eating this offering, I couldn't tell whether the chicken strips were coated in extra seasoning because the sandwich had so much sauce. I enjoyed the slightly smoky heat, which pushed it higher on the spice rating, but the sauce was really the only thing I could taste. I can't help but think it could have been spicier if the chicken strips were really coated in extra spices, but again, the ingredients I found listed on the website are onion powder, paprika, and turmeric.
Because DQ uses chicken strips for its sandwich rather than a breaded chicken breast, you get a lot more breading than meat, as the strips are heavily coated. While the texture is nice and you get a lot of crunch throughout the sandwich, I was missing the juiciness from the poultry. At $5.99 for a sandwich with two chicken strips, I would rather pay a bit more for a four-piece chicken strip basket at $8.49, which includes fries and Texas toast.
6. Arby's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
The flavor of Arby's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich earned a high score as I liked the sweet, smoky buffalo sauce and the savory, juicy chicken. However, this one lost points for texture, spice, and overall quality. Because the fried chicken is dipped in buffalo sauce, it loses all crunch. This one doesn't have any pickles for extra texture, just some sad lettuce that didn't help at all. So, even though the bun was nice and soft, this sandwich was texturally one-note as everything else ended up being soft too.
I was expecting more spice from the buffalo sauce on this offering, but found it lacking. It's possible the ranch that was also on the sandwich tempered the spice level a little, but there didn't seem to be much to tone down anyway. Unfortunately, I had some brown pieces of lettuce on my sandwich, which took it down in overall quality. At $6.99, this was the most expensive sandwich I purchased for this ranking. I just don't think the product's quality justifies that price.
5. Wingstop Chicken Sandwich
Wingstop doesn't designate its chicken sandwich as spicy because, as part of your order, you choose a Wingstop sauce flavor in which the breaded, fried chicken will be dunked. For this ranking, I chose Original Hot as it is labeled a popular sauce and seemed most appropriate for a spicy chicken sandwich sampling. The original hot sauce is a classic buffalo sauce with some heat to it. I enjoyed this sandwich because it was spicy, and the addition of pickles and ranch on the side made for a nice balance of flavors. However, because the chicken is drenched in sauce, the texture suffers. The crisp of the breading was gone, and the bun became soggy from the sauce.
This sandwich scored higher on spice level because the buffalo sauce had some heat, and the overall experience was good. I think if you want to enjoy the flavor of wings without the bones and a little less mess, this sandwich is worth a try. For $5.99, the quality is there for a pleasurable eating experience, but this is not my ideal spicy chicken sandwich, as it lacks the crunch.
4. Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich
The Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich is one that many people return to, with fans praising its consistent quality. I agree, as I have had my fair share of spicy chicken from Chick-fil-A, and it always hits the spot. In fact, my husband and I were craving one so badly in the early days of the pandemic that we made our own air fryer chicken sandwich dupe at home. The chicken is always well seasoned and juicy. The breading is crispy with extra-crunchy bits on the exterior. The pickles provide a nice balance and crunch, while the soft bun almost gives way to the chicken inside.
This is one of the sandwiches where the quality is evident, and it stands out from others. The chicken is clearly brined and hand-breaded with a sweetness that makes it easily identifiable as Chick-fil-A. The spice of this one strikes me as mostly peppery. I don't get a lot of heat, but there is a nice background spice that provides more flavor than the chain's original chicken sandwich. Where this one misses a little for me is the lack of sauce. Obviously, you can dip it in Chick-fil-A sauce, which provides a nice contrasting flavor to the spicy poultry. However, for a spicy chicken sandwich, I would like the sauce to provide some spice as well. At $5.55, this offering offers great value. The quality and flavor are consistent, so you always know what you are getting for that price.
3. KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich
KFC and Chick-fil-A actually scored evenly on this ranking, but the spicy sauce on the KFC sandwich is what edged it into a higher spot. The KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich has the fantastic crunch I was searching for as I sampled far too much fried chicken for this ranking. Just looking at all the craggily bits peaking their way out from the soft, griddled bun, you know this chicken is going to be crunchy. It was well seasoned and juicy, while a little on the salty side. This one was also very pepper-forward, though the breaded chicken itself is not spicy. What gives the sandwich its kick is the spicy mayo, which I could have used a little more of.
Still, the pickles were plentiful and crunchy and paired well with the flavor of the chicken and mayo. Overall, the quality was very high, and at $4.99, this was one of the cheapest sandwiches on the list. While it may not be my top contender, this one is going on my go-to list.
2. McDonald's Spicy McCrispy
Only half a point separated McDonald's Spicy McCrispy from my top choice. I must say, I was astonished to see McDonald's rank so high, but when I bit into this sandwich, it hit almost all the notes I was looking for. Upon first taste, my initial thought was that it was surprisingly sweet. I believe this sweetness came from the toasted potato bun, which was a nice contrast to the spicy chicken. What put this sandwich in my top two was the fact that it was actually spicy. The pepper sauce that tops the chicken has a wonderful kick that I didn't find in many of the sandwiches I tasted.
McDonald's describes its sandwich as a Southern-style fried chicken fillet topped with a spicy pepper sauce. The chicken tastes like it has been brined, as the flavor penetrates the juicy meat. The combination of the flavorful poultry and spicy sauce makes this sandwich cravable even without the other ingredients. The pickles add even more crunch to the crispy chicken, and every element of this sandwich seems to have been formulated for the perfect balance. At $5.29, this sandwich is a great value and likely to be my next McDonald's order.
1. Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich
As the sandwich that kicked off the chicken sandwich wars in 2019, it feels fitting that Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich has taken the top spot in this ranking. Marketing gimmicks aside, this offering went viral for a reason. It's good, and it's my ideal for a spicy chicken sandwich. Popeyes is not close to my house, which means acquiring this one required a 40-minute drive. Even after getting it home from its long journey, it was still crispy, especially with all the little crunchy bits emanating from the chicken like crystal formations. Popeyes chicken tastes so good, and the breast on this sandwich was by far the largest, both well seasoned and juicy with that Louisiana kick. The pickles add crunch and acid, while the soft brioche bun contrasts with all the crunch of the fried chicken.
Popeyes spicy mayo is what makes this sandwich spicy. It has a really nice heat that builds as you eat it. The sauce on its own has quite the kick, but with all the other elements, the whole thing is so well balanced. At $4.99, this is another one of the cheapest sandwiches on this list. This surprised me. Based on its popularity, I assumed Popeyes would charge more. For the quality of the ingredients, the right amount of seasoning, and the balance that each element of this sandwich provides, I believe Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich offers the best value and best product in this category.