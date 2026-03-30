Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich Just Got A Major Makeover — Here's What's Changing

Before there was the game-changing Popeyes fried chicken sandwich, there was the Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Wendy's, a cult favorite with a bit of a kick. It's been a menu staple for a long time, but Wendy's has declared that it's time to rekindle its flame by making significant changes to the entire thing. Starting today, you'll notice that this isn't the old Spicy Chicken Sandwich of yore; not only will it look different, but some ingredients have also changed as well — including the flavor of the chicken breast itself.

In a press release, Wendy's reported that the marinade for the chicken has been reformulated, which should result in a juicier filet. The exterior coating has also been switched to a panko-style crust that contains nine different spices to provide the heat promised in its name. And the original bun was ditched in favor of a soft potato roll, while the sandwich itself is now topped with a Southern-inspired homestyle mayo and a new addition: pickles. This updated recipe is more akin to the build that other fast food giants serve, like Chick-Fil-A's Spicy Deluxe and McDonald's Deluxe McCrispy.