Pillsbury's Buddy The Elf Cinnamon Rolls and Maple Syrup Chex Are Welcome Early Greetings To The Holiday Season

Christmas came early in 2003 when the film "Elf" debuted in theaters on November 7. The Will Ferrell comedy became an instant classic, worthy of a rewatch every year along the likes of "It's a Wonderful Life," "A Christmas Story," and "Christmas Vacation." As a proven commodity, it's opened itself onto a world of merchandising and tie-ins, including food and drinks. In the past we've been treated to "Elf"-related products such as Brach's Elf candy⁠, Goldfish Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams⁠, Krispy Kreme Elf doughnuts⁠, Mrs. Butterworth's Elf pancake kit and syrup, and even Elf Coffee Creamers.

To kick off the 2026 season, General Mills is churning out all kinds of Buddy the Elf-related things to eat up. The Elf cereal is returning, as are Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Elf Shape Sugar Cookie Dough and Elf Fruit by the Foot Mini Feet, and the various flavors of Chex are having their boxes decked out in "Elf" iconography. Joining the fun this holiday season are Maple Syrup Chex Cereal and Pillsbury Elf Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Icing. Chex previously went down the maple route back in 2023, and Pillsbury dropped Maple Brown Sugar Rolls in its Grands form in 2017. The two new products have a similar ingredient makeup to their earlier counterparts, with a few differences.

With the clock already ticking to December 25, The Takeout tried both of these newbie products to see if they're Elf-s worth a place on your shelf, or worthy of exclaiming "bah humbug." Now all can be revealed in this chewy and crunchy chew and review.