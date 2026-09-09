Review: Reese's Sundae Mini Cups Are Not Worth A Trip To Sam's Club
Candy season is right around the corner, but one spooky season sweet favorite is getting a jump-start on the competition thanks to a chilly collaboration. Reese's teamed up with The Magnum Ice Cream Company to create Reese's Sundae Mini Cups, which are now available at Sam's Club for a limited time. According to the promotional blurb, the single-serving cups promise "Reese's Peanut Butter light ice cream swirled with rich chocolate and topped with Reese's Pieces Minis Peanut Butter Candy for a mix of creamy, crunchy, and chocolatey goodness." It certainly sounds good, but can this candy classic deliver frozen perfection?
Reese's sent me two of the mini cups to taste test. While a 12-pack retails for $10.44, making each cup worth about 87 cents, there's no denying these minis are a decent deal, but they are quite small. Still, big things can come in small packages, so I dug in to find out if the Reese's Sundae Mini Cups should earn a spot in your next Sam's Club haul or if they're a treat worth skipping this year.
Methodology
Reese's sent me two sundae cups to sample. After snapping some very fast photos, I dug in. I evaluated the sweet frozen treats based on flavor, texture, cohesiveness, and overall quality.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Reese's Sundae Mini Cups
I'm a sucker for peanut butter and chocolate, which is why Reese's is one of my favorite candies. (I go Reese's Peanut Butter Cups over Pieces, but I'm far from picky.) I also love ice cream, which is why I've reviewed more than a few different brands in the past, so this felt like the perfect combo. Unfortunately, I was left wanting more from these sundae cups.
First, the ice cream is indeed very peanut-buttery, with the distinct flavor Reese's is known for, but it doesn't taste high-quality. It's on the fluffier side and doesn't have the rich creaminess I crave from ice cream, no doubt because the main ingredient is skim milk.
The chocolate ribbons throughout the ice cream are similarly disappointing. This is standard, no-frills chocolate syrup. Like the ice cream, it tastes just fine, but it's not exciting. Add on a smattering of Reese's Pieces Minis, all of which have lost their signature crunch thanks to a life in the freezer, and the whole experience is underwhelming. Higher-quality ingredients or the addition of chopped peanut butter cups would save this dessert from being anything more than average, but as it stands, it is an option that exists and little more.
Final verdict: Reese's Sundae Mini Cups miss the mark
The best comparison I could think of for the Reese's Sundae Mini Cups is the little ice cream cups that come with the wooden spoon inside the lid you get on an airplane or in the elementary school cafeteria. Those tiny things are satisfying if you're looking for a quick, fun sweet treat, but hardly something anyone has ever sought out. Reese's Sundae Mini Cups feel like the slightly elevated version of those, but only slightly.
There's nothing inherently bad about them, and as a portion-controlled treat, they're solid, but I can't imagine sitting down after a long day and craving one. I'd rather have Reese's in candy form or a bowl of ice cream or, better yet, a bowl of ice cream with Reese's candy in it. The formula was there and not terribly complicated, but Reese's and Magnum missed the mark on this sundae cup.
Availability and nutritional information
A 12-pack of Reese's Sundae Mini Cups retails for $10.44 (87 cents per cup) at Sam's Club. They are available to buy now and will be on freezer shelves for a limited time, though no end date has been announced. Pricing and availability may vary according to location.
One single-serving 4-ounce cup contains 170 calories, 22 grams of sugar, 100 milligrams of sodium, and 6 grams of fat. They also contain peanuts, soy, and milk.