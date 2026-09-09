Review: Reese's Sundae Mini Cups Are Not Worth A Trip To Sam's Club

I'm a sucker for peanut butter and chocolate, which is why Reese's is one of my favorite candies. (I go Reese's Peanut Butter Cups over Pieces, but I'm far from picky.) I also love ice cream, which is why I've reviewed more than a few different brands in the past, so this felt like the perfect combo. Unfortunately, I was left wanting more from these sundae cups.

First, the ice cream is indeed very peanut-buttery, with the distinct flavor Reese's is known for, but it doesn't taste high-quality. It's on the fluffier side and doesn't have the rich creaminess I crave from ice cream, no doubt because the main ingredient is skim milk.

The chocolate ribbons throughout the ice cream are similarly disappointing. This is standard, no-frills chocolate syrup. Like the ice cream, it tastes just fine, but it's not exciting. Add on a smattering of Reese's Pieces Minis, all of which have lost their signature crunch thanks to a life in the freezer, and the whole experience is underwhelming. Higher-quality ingredients or the addition of chopped peanut butter cups would save this dessert from being anything more than average, but as it stands, it is an option that exists and little more.