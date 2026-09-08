PSA: You Can Make Pumpkin Spice Lattes At Buc-Ee's Whenever You Want
After Labor Day, when swimming pools are closed and white shoes are back in the closet, peak pumpkin spice season is truly upon us. Starbucks may have popularized the PSL and still sells a staggering amount, but it tends to be pretty pricey. While McDonald's pumpkin spice latte was a bit cheaper, it was discontinued after 2025. Fortunately, another budget-friendly option could be as close as your nearest gas station. Buc-ee's, a gas station that could be coming to you very soon (if it's not there already), has all the fixings for you to assemble your own pumpkin spice beverage at its in-store coffee stations.
First, pour yourself a cup of coffee — whether it's hot or iced is up to you (and possibly the weather). Next, slosh in some pumpkin syrup to taste. (Add more coffee if you accidentally over-sweeten the cup.) Finish it off with creamer, and you're good to go, but if you want to get fancy, you can top your coffee creation with a squirt of whipped cream and sprinkle it with cinnamon or drizzle on some caramel sauce. Unlike at Starbucks, there's no upcharge for any of these customizations.
Buc-ee's isn't the only gas station with pumpkin coffee
No Buc-ee's? No problem! While it's nice that Buc-ee's seems to offer pumpkin spice syrup year-round, this is also true of Kwik Trip, home of the famous Glazer (a glazed donut Midwesterners prefer over Krispy Kreme's). Kwik Trip also offers pumpkin spice-flavored coffee and, if you're lucky, you may even be able to score a frosted pumpkin bar to accompany your beverage.
Some chains, too, go beyond simply offering pumpkin-flavored syrup or coffee. While Buc-ee's pumpkin spice lattes are strictly DIY, 7-Eleven carries premade PSLs composed of espresso, steamed milk, and pumpkin spice flavoring. Speedway sells something similar, although it calls its offering a pumpkin spice cappuccino. (Somehow, though, PSC doesn't roll off the tongue quite so smoothly.)
At Wawa, you can order a pumpkin spice iced coffee drink with the option to add customizations like whipped cream and pumpkin sauce, or indulge in a pumpkin brulee or pumpkin spice cheesecake smoothie. What's more, you can also pick up a bag of ground pumpkin spice coffee to take home with you. This product doesn't seem to be something that Buc-ee's offers, although the Texas-based chain does market a seasonal pumpkin spice-flavored hot chocolate mix.