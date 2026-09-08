PSA: You Can Make Pumpkin Spice Lattes At Buc-Ee's Whenever You Want

After Labor Day, when swimming pools are closed and white shoes are back in the closet, peak pumpkin spice season is truly upon us. Starbucks may have popularized the PSL and still sells a staggering amount, but it tends to be pretty pricey. While McDonald's pumpkin spice latte was a bit cheaper, it was discontinued after 2025. Fortunately, another budget-friendly option could be as close as your nearest gas station. Buc-ee's, a gas station that could be coming to you very soon (if it's not there already), has all the fixings for you to assemble your own pumpkin spice beverage at its in-store coffee stations.

First, pour yourself a cup of coffee — whether it's hot or iced is up to you (and possibly the weather). Next, slosh in some pumpkin syrup to taste. (Add more coffee if you accidentally over-sweeten the cup.) Finish it off with creamer, and you're good to go, but if you want to get fancy, you can top your coffee creation with a squirt of whipped cream and sprinkle it with cinnamon or drizzle on some caramel sauce. Unlike at Starbucks, there's no upcharge for any of these customizations.