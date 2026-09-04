Costco's Deli Has A New Italian-Inspired Find Perfect For The End Of Summer: 'It's SO Good Though!!'
Don't cover up your patio furniture just yet, folks. Costco's come out with a new salad for you to soak up those last bits of summer with. Social media user costcobuys has spotted a burrata salad with balsamic dressing in the prepared foods section and it looks pretty darn good. Not only does it have three large pieces of gooey burrata in it, it also comes with spring mix, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, and plenty of parsley. According to the video, it costs $7.99 per pound, which is in line with a lot of Costco's other prepared food.
One commenter has already chimed in, saying, "It's SO good though!!" which is a clear vote of confidence. And honestly, this does look great — you've got the rich creamy burrata with a host of herby, acidic, briny, and sweet flavors; which would make a great starter for a meal or a good standalone lunch with some of Costco's (admittedly controversial) sourdough bread.
What makes burrata so appealing
As soon as you say burrata you've got my attention, and I'm surely not alone. It's a terrific anchor for a dish because it's got a lot of decadent elements to it. The exterior is made of bouncy, substantial fresh mozzarella while the interior stracciatella is a mix of rich cream and more bits of fresh mozzarella. (Here's a primer on the difference between mozzarella and burrata.) Burrata is a great centerpiece for a dish because you can make it meatless and still satisfying in that same hefty way.
That means you can pretty much just eat it straight (I like burrata with olive oil and some flaky salt), but it will absolutely gild anything you use it on, like pizza or salad. It goes particularly well with bright, acidic flavors, which is why you commonly see burrata paired with tomatoes. And tomatoes, as you all know, are one of the best ways to celebrate summer at the kitchen table. Burrata has been a bit of a trendy ingredient through the years, so Costco's new end-of-summer salad might actually make you feel a little chic too.