Costco's Deli Has A New Italian-Inspired Find Perfect For The End Of Summer: 'It's SO Good Though!!'

Don't cover up your patio furniture just yet, folks. Costco's come out with a new salad for you to soak up those last bits of summer with. Social media user costcobuys has spotted a burrata salad with balsamic dressing in the prepared foods section and it looks pretty darn good. Not only does it have three large pieces of gooey burrata in it, it also comes with spring mix, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, and plenty of parsley. According to the video, it costs $7.99 per pound, which is in line with a lot of Costco's other prepared food.

One commenter has already chimed in, saying, "It's SO good though!!" which is a clear vote of confidence. And honestly, this does look great — you've got the rich creamy burrata with a host of herby, acidic, briny, and sweet flavors; which would make a great starter for a meal or a good standalone lunch with some of Costco's (admittedly controversial) sourdough bread.