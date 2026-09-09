KFC Vs Popeyes: The Healthier Chicken Sandwich Might Surprise You

Popeyes started the fast food chicken sandwich wars. But now, the chain's classic sandwich is hardly the only player in the game. The Takeout's testers prefered Popeyes' chicken sandwich to Kentucky Fried Chicken's, taste-wise — but how do they compare on nutrition?

In some ways, the stats for KFC and Popeyes' classic chicken sandwiches are similar. In terms of ingredients, both include pickles and mayo. KFC's Classic Chicken Sandwich has 49 grams of carbohydrates to Popeyes' 50. Both contain 90 milligrams of cholesterol; both are low in sugar and fiber.

But KFC's sandwich also beats out Popeyes on several counts. KFC's sandwich contains slightly more protein (34 grams to Popeyes' 28) and slightly fewer calories (650 versus 700). Both are high in sodium, like many processed foods — but Popeyes' sandwich adds 180 milligrams to KFC's 1,260, for a total of 1,440.

The biggest difference? Fat. KFC's sandwich contains 35 total grams of fat to Popeyes' 42. That makes both sandwiches fairly fatty, but what really matters is the type of fat. KFC's sandwich contains just 4.5 grams of saturated fat, while Popeyes' contains 14 grams. Since the American Heart Association recommends eating no more than 13 grams per day for a 2,000-calorie diet, KFC's Classic Chicken Sandwich is the clear winner.

Admittedly, the American Heart Association's recommendation is on the conservative side. The U.S. dietary guidelines recommend keeping saturated fat to 10% of your daily calorie intake, or 22 grams. But the difference is still significant.