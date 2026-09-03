Costco's 5.5-Pound Chocolate Head Might Be Too Heavy (And Pricey) For A Halloween Bucket

Customers have generally been spooked by the price, as $54.99 is hard to swallow for one item, despite its size. Commenters on an Instagram post by costcobuys aren't particularly pleased by how much they'd have to shell out for this Frankenstein novelty. One commenter said, "Yeah that's a must have at $20, not $50." Another person said, "It can stay at the store for that price."

One user defended the cost, saying, "Everyone saying $55 is crazy, but a 5lb bag of decent chocolate used for tempering chocolate to make things like this currently costs $50-70 right now depending on the brand and what state you're in. $55 is actually not that bad." To be fair, this is a massive amount of candy that's clearly meant for a party or a crowd, which is what Halloween gatherings are for anyway. A Frankenstein head with a mallet would probably be the centerpiece of a gathering, not something you get 10 of to hand out. Costco's always got good deals on chocolate items anyway, so even if you're not in the market for a whole head you're still in the right store for trick-or-treaters.