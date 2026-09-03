Costco's 5.5-Pound Chocolate Head Might Be Too Heavy (And Pricey) For A Halloween Bucket
If you're out at Costco shopping for a giant Halloween skeleton for your front yard (don't say you're not tempted), you might be distracted by a new candy item. People on social media have reported seeing a giant chocolate Frankenstein head filled with over 1 pound of body part-shaped gummies on warehouse shelves. The thing weighs a honking 88 ounces (that's 5½ pounds) and probably contains enough sugar in it to fuel you and 12 families for the rest of the year.
This chocolate Frankenstein head is made by a novelty company called Ten Acre Gifts, and the package comes complete with a mallet. This reminds us of the absolutely massive 10-pound chocolate bunny that Costco sold earlier this year, but hey at least this hunk of sweetness comes with a tool. However, you're certainly going to pay for it because a single Frankenstein head will cost you $54.99. We somehow think you'd be financially better off giving the neighborhood kids European candy imports instead of putting these in their baskets.
Here's what Costco customers are saying about the chocolate head
Customers have generally been spooked by the price, as $54.99 is hard to swallow for one item, despite its size. Commenters on an Instagram post by costcobuys aren't particularly pleased by how much they'd have to shell out for this Frankenstein novelty. One commenter said, "Yeah that's a must have at $20, not $50." Another person said, "It can stay at the store for that price."
One user defended the cost, saying, "Everyone saying $55 is crazy, but a 5lb bag of decent chocolate used for tempering chocolate to make things like this currently costs $50-70 right now depending on the brand and what state you're in. $55 is actually not that bad." To be fair, this is a massive amount of candy that's clearly meant for a party or a crowd, which is what Halloween gatherings are for anyway. A Frankenstein head with a mallet would probably be the centerpiece of a gathering, not something you get 10 of to hand out. Costco's always got good deals on chocolate items anyway, so even if you're not in the market for a whole head you're still in the right store for trick-or-treaters.