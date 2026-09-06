Costco's Deli Has A Crucial Burrito Filling That'll Make Dinner Much More Simple
Suppertime arrives before you know it some nights, and when you're caught off guard, that often means a grocery store frozen dinner is in the cards. But that doesn't have to be the case if you have some ingredients on hand that can be quickly transformed into a more satisfying dish. Costco's immensely popular rotisserie chickens are terrific for all kinds of dinner options, but if you want a little more flavor without doing any work, the store's Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken should be on your shopping list.
Flame-seared and loaded with savory flavor, this product found in Costco's deli section is practically begging to be the highlight of a tasty burrito. It's fully cooked and already cut into bite-sized pieces — it just needs to be given a home in a soft tortilla. And you're not sacrificing taste for convenience. The slight char on the chicken supplies textural contrast while the seasoning provides a little heat and smokiness that create a depth of flavor everyone wants at dinnertime.
Once it's included with all your favorite burrito add-ins, wrap the whole burrito in a moistened paper towel and warm it up in the microwave for about 45 to 90 seconds. Voilà, an appetizing dinner is served within minutes. One thing to keep in mind — the chicken may not be as juicy as it would be if it were freshly cooked. Thankfully, there are ways to introduce moisture to the dish with add-ins that can also elevate the flavor.
Upgrade burritos featuring Costco's deli chicken
If saving time is your main priority, pairing Costco's chipotle chicken with simple raw veggies, canned beans, and cheese in a burrito will get you the fastest meal. Still, since you already save so much time not having to prepare the protein, why not whip together some of the best burrito fillings you can muster? It only takes a few extra minutes, and the results will speak for themselves.
Think cooling elements, such as a mild pico de gallo, guacamole, or fresh avocado crema, that will tame some of the chicken's spicy character and mask any dryness. You could also lean into the heat by combining ranch or mayonnaise with a touch of adobo sauce, or incorporate some tang by adding lime juice to the dressing.
Speaking of tang, lime juice-infused rice would also introduce some acidity to the dish. While you're at it, treat some canned beans with a shot of lime juice and earthy seasonings such as cumin. Sprinkle chopped cilantro on either of those add-ins for extra depth of flavor. Any cheese you enjoy will work, but go with something soft if you want a gooey, creamy consistency.
Because Costco's chipotle chicken comes in a 2-pound package, you'll have plenty of protein to feed a crowd. You can even make a few extra burritos and stash them in the fridge for quick meals over the next couple of days. At $13.61 per package, that's only about $3.40 for protein if you load up four burritos, or $1.70 per portion if you stretch it out to eight.