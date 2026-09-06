Costco's Deli Has A Crucial Burrito Filling That'll Make Dinner Much More Simple

Suppertime arrives before you know it some nights, and when you're caught off guard, that often means a grocery store frozen dinner is in the cards. But that doesn't have to be the case if you have some ingredients on hand that can be quickly transformed into a more satisfying dish. Costco's immensely popular rotisserie chickens are terrific for all kinds of dinner options, but if you want a little more flavor without doing any work, the store's Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken should be on your shopping list.

Flame-seared and loaded with savory flavor, this product found in Costco's deli section is practically begging to be the highlight of a tasty burrito. It's fully cooked and already cut into bite-sized pieces — it just needs to be given a home in a soft tortilla. And you're not sacrificing taste for convenience. The slight char on the chicken supplies textural contrast while the seasoning provides a little heat and smokiness that create a depth of flavor everyone wants at dinnertime.

Once it's included with all your favorite burrito add-ins, wrap the whole burrito in a moistened paper towel and warm it up in the microwave for about 45 to 90 seconds. Voilà, an appetizing dinner is served within minutes. One thing to keep in mind — the chicken may not be as juicy as it would be if it were freshly cooked. Thankfully, there are ways to introduce moisture to the dish with add-ins that can also elevate the flavor.