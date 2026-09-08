Marilyn Monroe Owned A Le Creuset Set In This Discontinued Color We Wish Still Existed

Since 1925, Le Creuset has upheld a reputation of luxury, durability, and timelessness. The combination of cast iron and enameling makes each piece of cookware reliable in the kitchen, while the smooth, vibrant finish adds personality and a pop of color to every home. Performance aside, the wide selection of around 100 colors is enough of a draw. It turns out that fame attracts fame, and throughout the years, Le Creuset has enticed buyers from all walks of life, including the legendary Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe.

It's easy to imagine Monroe cooking her flavorful sourdough stuffing at home in her Elysée Yellow Le Creuset set. The lovely, pale yellow evokes the image of a picnic on a sunny day, and it was a popular choice after its 1955 release. It has long since been discontinued by the cookware company, but thanks to individuals like Norma Jean, its legacy lives on.

There's no official list or published history of every Le Creuset color ever released, and some colors have never been discontinued, like the original red — called Volcanique in French and, later, Flame in English. However, collectors of vintage cookware or fans of Marilyn Monroe who have their hearts set on the Elysée Yellow color might run into a few hiccups when searching for a full set.