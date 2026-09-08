Marilyn Monroe Owned A Le Creuset Set In This Discontinued Color We Wish Still Existed
Since 1925, Le Creuset has upheld a reputation of luxury, durability, and timelessness. The combination of cast iron and enameling makes each piece of cookware reliable in the kitchen, while the smooth, vibrant finish adds personality and a pop of color to every home. Performance aside, the wide selection of around 100 colors is enough of a draw. It turns out that fame attracts fame, and throughout the years, Le Creuset has enticed buyers from all walks of life, including the legendary Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe.
It's easy to imagine Monroe cooking her flavorful sourdough stuffing at home in her Elysée Yellow Le Creuset set. The lovely, pale yellow evokes the image of a picnic on a sunny day, and it was a popular choice after its 1955 release. It has long since been discontinued by the cookware company, but thanks to individuals like Norma Jean, its legacy lives on.
There's no official list or published history of every Le Creuset color ever released, and some colors have never been discontinued, like the original red — called Volcanique in French and, later, Flame in English. However, collectors of vintage cookware or fans of Marilyn Monroe who have their hearts set on the Elysée Yellow color might run into a few hiccups when searching for a full set.
Finding a full Elysée Yellow set will be challenging
Whether or not you think that Le Creuset cookware is worth the exorbitant price tag, vintage hunters looking for a full set in Elysée Yellow likely aren't doing so to save money. After all, the Le Creuset items owned by Marilyn Monroe were sold during an auction of her estate items held by Christie's in October 1999 for an impressive $25,300. Among the set were items like an oval roasting pan and cover, two saucepans with covers, and an au gratin dish. If you aren't hoping to find a piece from Monroe's belongings, you can still build a collection of Elysée Yellow Le Creuset cookware by buying them in antique stores or online.
For example, a vintage Elysée Yellow 6.75-quart oval Dutch oven can be found on eBay for $200, which is still less than the cost of a new one. If the hunt for the perfect yellow isn't as important to you as owning a Le Creuset set in general, you can still purchase varying shades of the sunny color from the brand's current line — like a darker golden yellow called Nectar.
If the vibrant hues are your main draw to the brand, though, it might be helpful to know that Consumer Reports' highest-rated Dutch oven knocks Le Creuset down a peg. If you go for a GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Dutch Oven or the Our Place Perfect Pot, you might not need to shell out such a large sum for quality, colorful cookware.