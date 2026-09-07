These Pillsbury Biscuits Are The Bagel Shortcut You've Been Needing

A homemade bagel is a cozy way to start the morning, but getting it on the table can be a lot of work. Even easy bagel recipes can require a couple of hours and some well-honed kitchen skills. It's enough of a process that bagels found a place on The Takeout's list of things that always taste better from the deli. But what if you skipped the made-from-scratch part altogether? Home chefs are using Pillsbury premade biscuit dough as a hack for homemade bagels, and it's cutting the cooking time in half. They aren't making a traditional bagel with the hack, mind you. The result is more of a cross between a biscuit and a bagel that's both flaky and a bit chewy.

You'll need Pillsbury Grands! Original biscuits to make these mock-bagels (though a generic brand will also work well). Each container only costs $2 or $3 and comes with eight pre-cut pieces of dough. After you've popped the raw biscuits out of the container, form each piece to resemble a bagel by poking a hole in the middle with your finger and then working the dough until the shape is even all the way around. Drop each piece into boiling water for 20 seconds before flipping them over and simmering another 20 seconds. Then, place them on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet and apply an egg wash. Finish these social media-famous biscuit bagels with a garnish of everything bagel seasoning and pop them in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes.