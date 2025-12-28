Upgrade Your Morning Bagel With This Vibrant Cream Cheese Twist

For a delicious burst of carb-powered energy that goes great with your morning coffee, it's hard to beat a bagel with cream cheese. Whether you like it plain, with sesame or poppy seeds, packed full of everything, or even a less traditional bagel flavor (blueberry, anyone?), and whether they're fresh from the store or toasted at home, a bagel is a satisfying breakfast classic that can be enjoyed on the run, or at your leisure. But while interesting bagel flavors are well known, cream cheese varieties are often neglected. That's a real shame, because cream cheese comes in many flavors as wide-ranging as scallion and strawberry.

But there's one add-in you might never have even considered, which provides a surprising boost to your bagel: Beets. Beet cream cheese may not be found at most bakeries, but it works surprisingly well. The tempered sweetness of beets pairs beautifully with the richness of traditional cream cheese, and can help offset the saltiness of certain bagel flavors, like everything bagels or, of course, more salt-forward ones. If you're feeling fancy, you can also add some smoked salmon to your bagel. In fact, smoked salmon pairs so brilliantly with beets that beet-cured salmon is an increasingly popular dish in its own right.