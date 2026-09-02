Chipotle Just Replaced A Beloved Menu Item And Some Fans Aren't Having It: 'Guess I Won't Be Going'
Two days ago, Chipotle swapped out its limited-time protein, Honey Chicken, and re-released another one from the past: Pollo Asado. Chipotle offered a new twist on an old favorite when it debuted Pollo Asado in 2022, and now, there's a small fuss brewing online over its return. Apparently, some customers still couldn't get enough of the Honey Chicken. Reddit users immediately started posting things like, "Can't believe people were begging for the honey chicken to be gone for this super mid pollo asado [sic]."
Others reported, "The pollo asado is no bueno in my opinion. Wishing the chipotle honey was still a thing. Guess I won't be going to chipotle much for the time being." Another user expressed their disappointment by so far saying that the Honey Chicken was the only reason they even frequented the chain. For what it's worth, we reviewed Chipotle's Honey Chicken in 2025, and our taste tester enjoyed it, though they also noted that the sweetness was eventually drowned out by other toppings. But its additional layer of flavor was an agreeable departure from the chain's usual chicken fare, and chili-infused honey is not only everywhere, but has also been on such a long successful run at other places. So it seemed only natural that it was a hit with some Chipotle patrons.
Chipotle also launched another new item at the same time
Chipotle also released a second new item (releasing two limited-time items at once is a first for Chipotle) — Chili Lime Chips. These are its freshly fried (and delicious) tortilla chips, but covered in a new seasoning, which was inspired by a viral customer hack. Currently, access to the Chili Lime Chips is temporarily limited to Chipotle Rewards members; the official Chipotle-wide chip release is scheduled for Friday, September 4. But Reddit users weren't very enthused about the news, with one person writing, "Saw it just now, I'll skip out on the 4 day 'exclusive access' and just get it later."
This is probably cold comfort for those who just want their Honey Chicken. But the Pollo Asado has been reformulated for this release, and yep, Reddit users are also grousing about this one. In one recent thread, a user wrote, "Just tried the pollo asado, since having it last around 4 or 5 years ago. It sucks, and it is not the pollo asado I remember." Apparently, Reddit's never happy, but we'll see how it responds when the Pollo Asado is eventually replaced with something new.