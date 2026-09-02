Chipotle Just Replaced A Beloved Menu Item And Some Fans Aren't Having It: 'Guess I Won't Be Going'

Two days ago, Chipotle swapped out its limited-time protein, Honey Chicken, and re-released another one from the past: Pollo Asado. Chipotle offered a new twist on an old favorite when it debuted Pollo Asado in 2022, and now, there's a small fuss brewing online over its return. Apparently, some customers still couldn't get enough of the Honey Chicken. Reddit users immediately started posting things like, "Can't believe people were begging for the honey chicken to be gone for this super mid pollo asado [sic]."

Others reported, "The pollo asado is no bueno in my opinion. Wishing the chipotle honey was still a thing. Guess I won't be going to chipotle much for the time being." Another user expressed their disappointment by so far saying that the Honey Chicken was the only reason they even frequented the chain. For what it's worth, we reviewed Chipotle's Honey Chicken in 2025, and our taste tester enjoyed it, though they also noted that the sweetness was eventually drowned out by other toppings. But its additional layer of flavor was an agreeable departure from the chain's usual chicken fare, and chili-infused honey is not only everywhere, but has also been on such a long successful run at other places. So it seemed only natural that it was a hit with some Chipotle patrons.