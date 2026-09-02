'Good Luck Topping This Lineup, Starbucks': Dunkin's New Halloween Menu Might Spook Rivals
While many restaurant chains launch seasonal menus throughout the year, very few of these temporary lineups are considered truly iconic before they even arrive. However, Dunkin's upcoming Halloween menu has already received quite a lot of praise from fans, including one Instagram commenter who said, "Good luck topping this lineup, Starbucks," despite the fact that it supposedly won't become available until the end of the month.
After Instagrammer markie_devo announced Dunkin's first fall menu of 2026, which focused on pumpkin spice and tiramisu, they're back again with another leak — this time of Dunkin's Halloween-themed menu. The new items will allegedly drop in two phases, with September 30 featuring the launch of 10 new drinks for fans to enjoy. They include three new coffee flavors: Terror-misu Cloud Latte with purple marshmallow cold foam and hot chocolate powder; Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee featuring a tiramisu swirl and toasted almond flavor shots; and Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller, marking the debut of Dunkin's new frozen coffee syrup. Among the 10 drinks, there's also a Franki Matcha, which features a vanilla flavor shot and purple marshmallow cold foam.
However, the standouts of the first phase of the menu are the apple-flavored beverages and the two new refreshers, named Werewolf Punch and Midnight Potion — both contain Berry Clementine Refresher as the primary ingredient. Then, the second phase of the menu allegedly begins on October 14, when the Berry Battie Daydream Refresher, 50-count Halloween Munchkin Bucket, and Halloween-themed donuts all get added to the menu.
Fans online are incredibly excited for Dunkin's Halloween menu
Much of the praise for the leaked menu is about Dunkin's apple drinks, which Starbucks failed to include on its fall menu, disappointing customers. The donut chain's Sour Apple Energy lineup features three drinks: one that has lemonade and purple marshmallow cold foam, alongside two zero-sugar versions sans cold foam and with sparkling water instead of lemonade.
"I never get the energy drinks," admitted one Redditor, "but man, sour apple sounds amazing." Another Reddit user was less excited about the menu overall but wrote, "The apple is a big one, though. I'm excited for that."
Aside from the sour apple excitement, customers are also hoping to get their hands on Dunkin's Halloween-themed donuts. Just because Dunkin' dropped "Donuts" from its name doesn't mean the sweet breakfast treat isn't still considered the star of the show. "The donuts are adorable," noted one Redditor. "Love the ghost sprinkles." Many others were on the same wavelength, with some even picking out their favorites of the bunch. "The bucket is cute! Can't wait to get my spidy donut," read another Reddit comment. Even a Dunkin' worker expressed that they're looking forward to the drop.