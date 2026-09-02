'Good Luck Topping This Lineup, Starbucks': Dunkin's New Halloween Menu Might Spook Rivals

While many restaurant chains launch seasonal menus throughout the year, very few of these temporary lineups are considered truly iconic before they even arrive. However, Dunkin's upcoming Halloween menu has already received quite a lot of praise from fans, including one Instagram commenter who said, "Good luck topping this lineup, Starbucks," despite the fact that it supposedly won't become available until the end of the month.

After Instagrammer markie_devo announced Dunkin's first fall menu of 2026, which focused on pumpkin spice and tiramisu, they're back again with another leak — this time of Dunkin's Halloween-themed menu. The new items will allegedly drop in two phases, with September 30 featuring the launch of 10 new drinks for fans to enjoy. They include three new coffee flavors: Terror-misu Cloud Latte with purple marshmallow cold foam and hot chocolate powder; Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee featuring a tiramisu swirl and toasted almond flavor shots; and Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller, marking the debut of Dunkin's new frozen coffee syrup. Among the 10 drinks, there's also a Franki Matcha, which features a vanilla flavor shot and purple marshmallow cold foam.

However, the standouts of the first phase of the menu are the apple-flavored beverages and the two new refreshers, named Werewolf Punch and Midnight Potion — both contain Berry Clementine Refresher as the primary ingredient. Then, the second phase of the menu allegedly begins on October 14, when the Berry Battie Daydream Refresher, 50-count Halloween Munchkin Bucket, and Halloween-themed donuts all get added to the menu.