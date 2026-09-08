13 Restaurants Old-School Mobsters Used To Frequent Around The Country

You might not believe that hours and hours of Congressional hearings broadcast on black–and-white TV left the American public spellbound and hungry for more, but that is exactly what happened in 1951. The subject: Interstate organized crime. The interviewees: Mobsters and their associates. The committee moved through 14 cities, and by the time it arrived in Detroit, an estimated 90% of households tuned in there. By the end, nationwide viewership had reached 30 million. Why the fascination?

Because for the first time, regular Joes were granted a peek at real-life gangsters. Behind the curtain, the mob had been wielding power for generations — they even had a monopoly on a common vegetable — but putting these toughs on TV made them seem mythical. The allure endured: From Vito Corleone to Tony Soprano to Dwight Manfredi, it seems we still can't get enough of mobsters.

It's no surprise, then, that the places where they hung out also pique our interest. These are the stories of 13 restaurants where mob history went down.