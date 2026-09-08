13 Restaurants Old-School Mobsters Used To Frequent Around The Country
You might not believe that hours and hours of Congressional hearings broadcast on black–and-white TV left the American public spellbound and hungry for more, but that is exactly what happened in 1951. The subject: Interstate organized crime. The interviewees: Mobsters and their associates. The committee moved through 14 cities, and by the time it arrived in Detroit, an estimated 90% of households tuned in there. By the end, nationwide viewership had reached 30 million. Why the fascination?
Because for the first time, regular Joes were granted a peek at real-life gangsters. Behind the curtain, the mob had been wielding power for generations — they even had a monopoly on a common vegetable — but putting these toughs on TV made them seem mythical. The allure endured: From Vito Corleone to Tony Soprano to Dwight Manfredi, it seems we still can't get enough of mobsters.
It's no surprise, then, that the places where they hung out also pique our interest. These are the stories of 13 restaurants where mob history went down.
Campisi's The Egyptian, Dallas, TX
Campisi's dates back to 1946, when Italian immigrant and bar owner Carlo "Papa" Campisi heard that "pizza pies" were all the rage in New York. So Papa and his brother, Sam, began serving the first pizzas in Texas. The operation soon moved to a larger location, a former Egyptian restaurant, that became famous for all the wrong reasons.
By 1963, the restaurant was run by Papa's son, Joe, a known organized crime member. On November 21, 1963, Dallas nightclub owner and low-level criminal Jack Ruby ate there. The next day, President John F. Kennedy Jr. was assassinated in Dallas. Two days later, Ruby shot and killed accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald on live TV. Ruby and Joe were so tight, Joe and his wife visited him while he was in jail for the murder.
Ruby's dinner may not have been such a big deal had the Kennedys not recently declared all-out war on organized crime — the administration indicted 171 racketeers in the first six months of that year. Six decades later, Kennedy assassination conspiracy theories still swirl, which include mentions of Ruby's mob ties and his association with Joe Campisi. Today, Joe's grandson, David Campisi, runs the show. For decades, the family had denied Mafia affiliation although gangsters always hung around. David decided to lean into its seedy reputation, "Today, bad publicity is just as good," he told the Los Angeles Times.
campisis.us/locations/mockingbird/
(214) 827-0355
5610 E. Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206
Camille's, Providence, RI
Camille's is Rhode Island's oldest continuously operating restaurant. The Italian eatery prides itself on its use of local ingredients and impeccable service. In 2026, Business Insider named it the most iconic restaurant in Rhode Island, noting its romantic vibe and rich history. During Camille's long tenure, it has hosted several presidents and many celebrities: Bob Hope, Diana Ross, Yoko Ono, and Jane Fonda among them. It also had one regular that was famous for his misdeeds: New England Mafia boss Raymond Patriarca. He set up shop at a nearby vending machine shop to serve as his home base after he rose through the ranks to boss status in 1952.
Patriarca, like many other wise guys, caught the eye of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy after he took office in 1961. During congressional hearings designed to crack down on the mob, Patriarca was so disrespectful, he made a disparaging remark about Kennedy's sister, Rose, who had special needs. Later, Kennedy vowed revenge.
Patriarca's tenure was bloody: He was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and indicted for murder in another case. He maintained his position as boss, even while in prison, until he died in 1984. Today, Camille's is still a local favorite that keeps its past pretty quiet.
(401) 751-4812
71 Bradford St, Providence, RI 02903
Tommy's Bar & Grill, Detroit, MI
Mobster activity at what is now Tommy's Bar & Grill in Detroit is a story of geography. Detroit is separated from Canada by the Detroit River, which served as the main booze smuggling route from Canada to the U.S. — it's estimated that 75% of all alcohol brought into the U.S. during Prohibition came in this way. Tommy's Bar is just two blocks away from the river, and during the 1920s, there was a train depot across the street.
Enter the Purple Gang, Detroit's Prohibition-era organized crime outfit, a group made up of mostly Jewish immigrants. They grew in strength and power by smuggling and hijacking booze en route from Canada, eventually partnering with Al Capone to supply Chicago with illegal swill. Back then, Tommy's had a speakeasy located beneath it called Little Harry's, accessed by a secret door that you can still see today. Historians suspect Purple Gang members imbibed here, likely utilizing the underground tunnels and hidden rooms archeologists unearthed beneath it to store and move contraband goods.
Like any building steeped in mobster history, rumors about Tommy's abound — some say there are bodies buried beneath it; others claim it's haunted. Maybe, maybe not. What we do know is that Tommy's is still open and serves up pretty good burgers.
(313) 965-2269
624 3rd St, Detroit, MI 48226
Bomb Bomb Bar, Philadelphia, PA
When Frank Barbato bought a bar on 10th and Wolf in South Philly — the same neighborhood "10th & Wolf," the 2006 film about a Mafia war, is set — it came with some history. In 1936, original owner Vincent Margarite opened the bar, but some local racketeers weren't happy. They bombed it in the middle of the night. Margarite, unintimidated, kept the doors open. Less than two months later, there was another bombing, which the newspaper at the time described as a "shakedown." Margarite finally got the hint and sold it. Barbato took over in 1951, and called it "Bomb Bomb" because that's what all the locals called the place anyway.
The Burbato family owned Bomb Bomb for more than 74 years until 2024 when they sold to Philly food legend Joey Baldino. In 2025, it reopened and its legacy was preserved. The bar in the front still serves Burbato ribs and beer, and the no-frills dining room (think old-school plastic red-and-white checkered plastic tablecloths and a TV) in back serves a prix fixe seafood menu, including clams casino, crab cakes, and calamari. (Eat the calamari there, as it is a poor choice to take home as leftovers).
(215) 463-1311
1026 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Villa Capri Pizzeria, Overland Park, KS
Remember the pivotal scene from the 1995 film "Casino," when the FBI bugged a grocery store in Kansas City and intercepted conversations about skimming casinos in Vegas? The movie was based on a true story, but that's not how it really went down. The actual bugged location was the Villa Capri on Independence Avenue in Kansas City, a known wise-guy hangout.
In 1978, the FBI planted a listening device at the Villa Capri Pizzeria to try to get details about a local mob-related murder. Instead, agents stumbled upon discussions between K.C. boss Carl "Cork" Civella and Carl "Tuffy" DeLuna about widespread Mafia connections to a Tropicana casino skimming operation involving the Teamsters and plans to buy into the Argent Corporation, which owned the Stardust, Fremont, and other Vegas casinos. The discovery led to several convictions; DeLuna did 12 years for racketeering and other infractions, and Civella served 10 years of a lengthy sentence before dying in prison in 1994. Unfortunately, you can't stop at Villa Capri on a true-crime tour; a fire destroyed the building in 2011.
Rao's, New York, NY
Yes, this is the same Rao's you might have in your pantry right now, and that's okay, since it's one of the best store-bought marinaras. Rao's roots go all the way back to 1896, when Charles Rao opened a saloon and later grew to become one of the toughest spots in the city to get a table. The East Harlem Italian joint has only 10 seats available for elite regulars, and some of them have been mob bosses, such as Lucky Luciano, Paul Castellano, and John Gotti. The vibe is so Italian mafioso, in fact, that when "Goodfellas" director Martin Scorsese ate there in the 1980s with actors Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco, he cast 21 people from the restaurant as extras. Then owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. even nabbed a role.
Then there was that murder right before Christmas in 2003. Mid-level Lucchese crime family member Louis Barone shot a man in the back named Albert Circelli. Apparently Circelli was heckling broadway singer Rena Strober while she sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" and Barone wasn't having it.
It's sad that we'll likely never dine there. But, we can always try to get in at its Miami or St. Andrews, Scotland, locations — we'll just miss the gangsters.
(212) 722-6709
455 E 114th St, New York, NY 10029
Malio's Steakhouse, Tampa, FL
The original Malio's Steakhouse opened in 1969 and became a hangout for Tampa's underworld figures, including the head of the Trafficante crime family's Miami operation, Steve Raffa, and ex-Genovese soldier "Big John" Mamone. When Mamone moved to Florida from New Jersey in the 1990s, his induction ceremony was at Malio's. But, Mamome's oath would not stick.
On October 26, 2000, Raffa, Mamone, and nearly a dozen others (including a Miami-area police officer who was later acquitted) were indicted on charges related to a multi-million-dollar money-laundering scheme that involved check-cashing stores in South Florida. Raffa died by suicide a few weeks later. Mamone, on the other hand, decided to rat. Despite his cooperation with the government, he got nearly 10 years in prison. After he served his time, he entered the Witness Protection Program, only to surface again in 2021 at age 70, when he was brought up on charges of Medicare fraud. He was accused of generating nearly $4 million in phony health care claims.
The Malio's, where Big John swore his loyalty, relocated to Downtown Tampa in 2007. Some say the chic new venue just isn't the same as the old place.
(813) 223-7746
400 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Uncle Sal's, Scottsdale, AZ
On December 16, 1985, Paul Castellano, the boss of the Gambino crime family, was gunned down on the street in New York City. The assassination was arranged by John Gotti, who stepped into Castellano's role soon afterward. In 1992, a Gotti underboss named Sammy "The Bull" Gravano ratted Gotti out to the FBI for the Castellano hit and four others in exchange for leniency for his own crimes, which included 19 murders. Gotti got a life sentence — ultimately, Gravano's cooperation dealt a huge blow to organized crime in the city.
In 1994, Gravano completed his five-year sentence and moved to Arizona, eventually operating Uncle Sal's, an Italian restaurant in Scottsdale. Turns out, The Bull could not keep his nose clean. In 2000, Gravano, his wife, daughter, and son were arrested for ecstacy trafficking. Gravano pleaded guilty in 2001 and got 20 years; he was released in 2017.
Uncle Sal's is still in business, boasting an exceptional wine list, steak, veal, pasta, and seafood, including Oysters Rockefeller. Ever wondered if John D. Rockefeller was connected to the invention of Oysters Rockefeller? We did too, so we investigated and found out.
(480) 990-2533
3370 N Hayden Rd #120, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Palace Chop House, Newark, NJ
On October 23, 1935, beer bootlegger Dutch Schultz (real name Arthur Flegenheimer) was shot at the Palace Chop House along with three of his associates. All four eventually died of their wounds. Known for his ruthlessness, Schultz built an empire by forcing people to buy his beer and later added gambling to his resume. Schultz' rise caught the attention of New York special prosecutor Thomas E. Dewey, who brought him up on tax evasion charges. The attention threatened Schultz' freedom and business, so he sought to snuff Dewey out, but the Mafia Commission did not want the eyeballs such a high-profile murder would attract. They ordered a hit on Schultz instead.
Although the hit was designed to keep Schultz in check, it stirred up all kinds of trouble for the mob. Two weeks after the bloodbath, the beverage control board pulled Palace Chop House's license for serving known gangsters. The incident also led to investigations into gambling and bail bond abuses — things wise guys would rather keep quiet.
Hitman Charles (The Bug) Workman was convicted of Schultz' murder, served 23 years, and was released in 1964. The Chop House building was razed in 2008 to make way for a parking lot.
Exchequer Restaurant & Pub, Chicago, IL
When you close your eyes and think, "old-school mobster," a black-and-white photo of a chubby-faced man, smoking a cigar, wearing a fedora and an expensive suit might come to mind. That's Al Capone, the Prohibition-era Chicago boss whose brutality was shocking, even by mob standards. On Valentine's Day 1929, seven of rival Bug Moran's crew were lined up and executed with machine guns in a Windy City garage — perhaps the Capone gang's most famous hit. Although Capone was involved in bootlegging, prostitution, gambling, drug trafficking, and murder, he ended up going to prison for the decidedly white collar crime of tax evasion in 1931.
During his heyday, Capone hung out at the 226 Club, which had a legit restaurant in front and an illegal speakeasy and brothel upstairs. The dining space today is the Exchequer Restaurant & Pub, which has been family-owned since 1969. Remnants of the Capone's residency still haunt it: Art deco wall trims and chandeliers still hang in what is now a storage area and a door where patrons hang their coats leads to underground tunnels. Today, the Ex is known for its Sicilain-style pizza, a once-popular pizza style that it's been serving for over half a century.
(312) 939-5633
226 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60604
Piero's Italian Cuisine, Las Vegas, NV
U.S. presidents, celebrities, and prominent sports figures have dined on Piero's classic Italian menu that includes osso buco, lamb and veal chops, and Sunday gravy (here's how to make Sunday sauce). Opened in 1982, the Vegas institution is proud of its old-school luxury ambience. Martin Scorsese chose it as the set for restaurant scenes in his 1995 film "Casino." It's also been a hang for real-life gangsters, who, original owner Freddie Glusman recalls, would routinely check the tables for listening devices.
One night in 2005, Piera's usual relaxed vibe turned into what seemed like another Scorsese flick. As two former NYPD officers and Piero's regulars greeted the host, a crowd of federal agents surrounded them with guns drawn, shoved them against a wall, and cuffed them. Turns out the pair, Louis Eppolito and Stephen Caracappa, served as mob assassins during their time on the force — their arrest at Piero's would open one of the biggest corruption scandals in NYPD history. The two were eventually convicted of killing eight people at the behest of Lucchese family underboss Anthony "Gaspipe" Casso. Eppolito, whose father was tied to the Gambino family, and Caracappa were both sentenced to life in prison.
(702) 369-2305
355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Umberto's Clam House, New York, NY
Many a celebrity has dined at Umberto's: Robert DiNero and James Gandolfini are among them. Considering its location is in the heart of Little Italy, one would almost expect it to have some mob history. It does not disappoint.
On April 7, 1972 Colombo crime family capo Joe Gallo was gunned down there in an incident that is thought to have been the result of an internal family beef. It was his 43rd birthday. Umberto's had been open for only two months when the shooting occurred, making it famous almost instantly. Back then, Genovese crime member Matty Ianniello's father "officially" owned Umberto's, but Matty had a hidden stake in it. Matty was cooking in the kitchen when Gallo was shot, igniting suspicion of his involvement, but he was never charged. The current Umberto's location is two blocks north of the building where Gallo was gunned down; the Ianniellos sold the original building in 1996.
In 1986, Matty went to prison for nine years for racketeering and tax evasion related to some topless bars he owned. By this time, Matty's brother Robert was running the restaurant. The feds took over Umberto's books to make sure all was on the up-and-up and continued to do so until 1994. Matty became boss of the Genovese crime family in 1997. Umberto's is still in the Ianniello family today.
(212) 431-7545
132 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
Theatrical Grill, Cleveland, OH
Mushy Wexler first opened Mickey's Theatrical Grill in 1937. It quickly became the center of nightlife in downtown Cleveland. Wexler was involved in horse betting, so he named the place after his brother-in-law as to not draw attention to himself. Located on the bustling one-block-long "Short" Vincent Avenue, Theatrical was surrounded by restaurants, a burlesque club, a novelty shop, and other businesses that drew all walks of life — including the bad guys.
One such scofflaw was Alexander "Shondor" Birns, who became a silent partner in the Theatrical by the mid-'40s, and held court there, mingling with celebrities — such as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe — politicians, lawyers, and other powerful figures. Wexler had scuffles with the IRS, and Birns, who also operated a formidable numbers game, was arrested more than 50 times but served little time.
All good things must come to an end, as they say. Cleveland experienced a decline in the 1960s due to industrial and social factors, and Short Vincent Avenue went right along with it. Wexler fell ill, and Birns sold his stake before he was killed by a car bomb in 1979. The Theatrical changed hands, eventually becoming a strip club. It was razed in 1999.