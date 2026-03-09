This Popular Italian Appetizer Is A Poor Choice To Take Home As Leftovers

There's a certain satisfying comfort to reheated leftovers from a favorite restaurant. Cold pizza has a special texture that some people adore, and pasta sauce may even taste better the next day. However, there's one specific Italian dish that you shouldn't take home as leftovers or order for delivery. That tasty but persnickety food is fried calamari.

This fried squid appetizer may be one of the best things to get at restaurants like Olive Garden, but in the establishment is the only place you should be eating it if you want it at peak quality. The moment you put fried calamari in a box, the fried exterior becomes a soft, soggy mess. The longer it's in there for storage or delivery, the worse it gets. The squid is tough when cold, and if you try to reheat it, there's a good chance it becomes absurdly rubbery and hard to chew. Basically, once the fried squid leaves your plate, it'll never be the same again.

While a few people may actually enjoy this change in texture, most find it absolutely disgusting. One Reddit user stated, "Calamari could be the fastest dish that goes from amazing the second it hits your table, to get these rubber bands away from us 20 minutes later." Another calamari fan on Facebook said, "I have never gotten it home where it still tasted like it did out of the fryer. It def cannot be reheated."