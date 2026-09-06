7 High-Fiber Snacks You Can Find At Costco
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While one might scoff at fibermaxxing being the newest wellness trend, the truth is that consuming more fiber is genuinely beneficial for everybody right now. Colon cancer has been steadily rising over the past couple of years due to poor diet and physical inactivity, and is currently the leading cause of cancer-related death for people under the age of 50. So, how can fiber help with improving gastrointestinal health? Dietary fiber aids digestion, adds bulk to stool, regulates bowel movements, and feeds good bacteria in your gut.
You can get plenty of this macronutrient from fiber-rich artichokes and other vegetables, but sometimes it's easier to ingest fiber via healthy snacks. Costco is the reigning retail warehouse for snacks of all kinds and that includes a multitude of high-fiber snacks. From roasted edamame to dark chocolate pistachio and almond treats, here are eight high-fiber snacks you should look for on your next Costco run.
The SnakYard Organic Sweet Potato Sticks
Sweet potatoes aren't just a fantastic side dish at Thanksgiving (especially when they're upgraded with a hint of vanilla), they're also a tasty source of fiber. The only problem is that it takes time to cook them. Introducing The SnakYard Organic Potato Sweet Sticks, which are 100% steamed sweet potato in convenient packets that make it easier to eat on-the-go. Tasty and delicious, now you can get your fiber fix whenever and wherever you want.
Grab a 6-pack set of The SnakYard Organic Sweet Potato Sticks at Costco for $11.99.
Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Protein Cereal
Remember the childhood cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch? Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Protein Cereal is the more nourishing upgrade to that classic. With 11 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber in every ½ cup serving, this cereal certainly makes for a fantastic breakfast or a healthy snack. With a sweet cinnamon taste and a satisfying texture, it's a great way of getting more nutrition into your system while avoiding the additional sugar that comes with most cereals.
Grab a 24-ounce bag of Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Protein Cereal at Costco for $12.99.
Kirkland Signature Nut Bars
Need a crunchy snack that boasts a hint of sweet and savory? Check out Kirkland Signature's Nut Bars with Cocoa Drizzle & Sea Salt. The name's a bit of a mouthful (pun intended), but these nutty bars contain a mix of almonds, cashews, and pecans, all of which serve as an excellent source of fiber and protein.
Grab a box of 30 Kirkland Signature Nut Bars at Costco for $16.79.
Jojo's Dark Chocolate Pistachio Almond Cranberry Bites
Look forward to snack time with Jojo's Dark Chocolate Pistachio Almond Cranberry Bites. They may be small, but these little chocolate bites definitely pack a protein and fiber punch while also having less sugar than many snacks you can find at the store.
Grab a 14.4-ounce pack of Jojo's Dark Chocolate Pistachio Almond Cranberry Bites at Costco for $13.49.
Lesser Evil Himalayan Gold Popcorn
While it's not exactly the same as the irresistible popcorn you get from movie theatres, Lesser Evil Himalayan Gold Popcorn has a light and fluffy texture that makes for excellent snacking. Air-popped and healthier than most other popcorn brands due to its buttery-flavored coconut oil and Himalayan salt, these popcorn kernels are about as simple and clean as you can get. In addition, this popcorn is jam-packed with 4 grams of fiber in a 3 cup serving and vegan to boot. You can't get better than that.
Grab a 14-ounce bag of Lesser Evil Himalayan Gold Popcorn at Costco for $5.99.
Quaker Simply Granola
Nourishing for the heart and filled with a significant amount of fiber, Quaker Simply Granola is the perfect topping for a parfait or just for casual everyday snacking. And as it comes in a resealable two-pack, this granola will last even longer in your pantry. Enjoy the satisfying crunch of oats, honey, raisins, and almonds the next time you need to add some fiber in your diet.
Grab a 2-pack of 34.5-ounce bags of Quaker Simply Granola at Costco for $9.99.
Kind Nut Bar
Kind Nut Bars are living proof that nut bars can be a fun snack that also help with digestion. Sold in a variety pack at Costco, you can select from three different flavors for your snacking pleasure: Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt. With 7 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber, these bars are perfect when you get that nutty craving.
Grab a 22-count box of Kind Nut Bars Variety Pack at Costco for $16.41.