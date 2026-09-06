7 High-Fiber Snacks You Can Find At Costco

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While one might scoff at fibermaxxing being the newest wellness trend, the truth is that consuming more fiber is genuinely beneficial for everybody right now. Colon cancer has been steadily rising over the past couple of years due to poor diet and physical inactivity, and is currently the leading cause of cancer-related death for people under the age of 50. So, how can fiber help with improving gastrointestinal health? Dietary fiber aids digestion, adds bulk to stool, regulates bowel movements, and feeds good bacteria in your gut.

You can get plenty of this macronutrient from fiber-rich artichokes and other vegetables, but sometimes it's easier to ingest fiber via healthy snacks. Costco is the reigning retail warehouse for snacks of all kinds and that includes a multitude of high-fiber snacks. From roasted edamame to dark chocolate pistachio and almond treats, here are eight high-fiber snacks you should look for on your next Costco run.