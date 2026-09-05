The Grocery Store Ground Beef Red Flag That Should Send You Running Every Time

Some things are just better kept at room temperature. When it comes to food specifically, plenty of dishes are best served at room temperature. (Ever eat a hot potato chip?) For cheese, certain flavors can be brought out when served at room temperature, which is why serving cheese fresh out of the fridge is a classic cheese board mistake. But one thing that should never be at room temperature, at least in the supermarket, is raw ground beef.

When you're at the supermarket looking for a package of ground beef to pick for your meatloaf (taking care to avoid this major meatloaf prep mistake), it's worth feeling the beef through the cellophane wrapping and making sure it's cool or cold to the touch. Bacteria thrive at room temperature, and if beef is left out at room temperature for too long, bacteria may end up multiplying. That's why raw meat should never be left out of the fridge for more than two hours, or one hour if it's hotter than 90 degrees Fahrenheit. If your grocery store meat feels room temperature or warm, something may be wrong with their refrigeration, and if that's the case, it's probably worth finding a different grocery store.