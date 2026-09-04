5 Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Finds For Cozy Pumpkin Spice Lattes At Home

Autumn hasn't officially started yet, but it's here in the hearts of those who spend the year longing for a sweet, delicious pumpkin spice latte. Whether you prefer real pumpkin, extra sweet, or iced over hot, the real magic happens when you perfect the pumpkin spice latte in the comfort of your own home. Especially with the rising cost of coffee in recent years, it's time to ditch the chain coffee (at least sometimes) and head to Trader Joe's, where you'll find all the ingredients you need for a cozy pumpkin spice latte at home.

Trader Joe's is famous for selling great (and terrible) snacks, but among the aisles of pantry staples and seasonal goodies are the building blocks of a solid blustery-day drink. On this list, you'll find one or all of the ingredients you need to make a pumpkin spice latte just the way you like it. Just be sure to stock up on your favorites because, as with all of Trader Joe's seasonal goodies, they never stick around long enough.