5 Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Finds For Cozy Pumpkin Spice Lattes At Home
Autumn hasn't officially started yet, but it's here in the hearts of those who spend the year longing for a sweet, delicious pumpkin spice latte. Whether you prefer real pumpkin, extra sweet, or iced over hot, the real magic happens when you perfect the pumpkin spice latte in the comfort of your own home. Especially with the rising cost of coffee in recent years, it's time to ditch the chain coffee (at least sometimes) and head to Trader Joe's, where you'll find all the ingredients you need for a cozy pumpkin spice latte at home.
Trader Joe's is famous for selling great (and terrible) snacks, but among the aisles of pantry staples and seasonal goodies are the building blocks of a solid blustery-day drink. On this list, you'll find one or all of the ingredients you need to make a pumpkin spice latte just the way you like it. Just be sure to stock up on your favorites because, as with all of Trader Joe's seasonal goodies, they never stick around long enough.
Pumpkin Butter
Sure, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Butter can be used to make your morning toast or bagel even better, but according to a TJ's Reddit thread, this fall favorite also belongs in your coffee. One Redditor added some to their milk and coffee and had only good things to say. "It's the closest I've ever come to recreating Starbucks pumpkin spice latte. So freaking good. I was worried it might be grainy, but it's not at all."
There's no actual butter in this pumpkin butter, but there is pumpkin puree, sugar, honey, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon; all of which comes together to create the perfect flavor addition for your morning brew. Add a spoonful (or however much you please) into your coffee and mix it well before adding any additional cream, sugar, or toppings. If you've never tried pumpkin butter in coffee, it's best to start small and taste as you go. You can always add more as needed.
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Maybe you've learned how to DIY your own pumpkin pie spice this season, but if you haven't (or don't want to), grab a container of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Pie Spice on your next trip to sprinkle into your coffee. This blend is made with cinnamon, ginger, citrus, nutmeg, and cloves. There are a few ways you can integrate this spice blend into coffee. The first is to use it as a topping: Sprinkle some in your cup or over whipped cream for a quick kiss of warm flavors in each sip.
Another way to add this to coffee is to mix it in with your coffee grounds. This won't work with pre-packaged coffee pods, but for loose grounds you'll simply add however much spice you see fit and mix it together with the grounds before brewing. It might take a couple of tries before you find out how much pumpkin pie spice you prefer, but this is a good way to get your seasonal flavor fix without it being overpowering. This method is great if you want more subtle hints of fall flavors.
Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer
You might not automatically think of maple when you think of a pumpkin spice latte, but the Trader Joe's Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer is the touch of fall bliss that shouldn't be left out of your end-of-summer iced beverages. As one Redditor discovered, this cold foam creamer elevates home-brewed coffee to rival those from a professional barista. "The introduction of these cold foam creamers (by TJ's and other stores) has basically killed my desire for starbucks [sic] since my favorite drink there was salted cream cold brew and now I can very easily make it at home."
The salted maple flavor will especially complement iced coffee that's been mixed with some of TJ's Pumpkin Butter for a taste that can only be described as a colorful fall day. Use this as the final flavor twist on a pumpkin spice latte or with non-pumpkin coffee for a bit of variety in your fall lineup.
Organic Spiced Vanilla Creamer
You can't make the perfect pumpkin spice latte with nothing but pumpkin. Enhance the warm flavor profile with Trader Joe's Organic Spiced Vanilla Creamer. Rather than just plain vanilla, this creamer brings hints of warmth with real vanilla extract, cardamom extract, and other spices. Put your frother to good use when adding this to your coffee for a thick and fluffy texture.
The flavors of this creamer will pair well with an abundance of other flavors, but especially those in the pumpkin pie spice blend or pumpkin spice coffee grounds (below). It's a simple way to make your coffee feel a bit more luxurious if you're in a time crunch as well since it requires nothing special to add a splash to your cup before running out the door or moving on to your next daily task. The creamer is sold in 16-ounce containers and can also be added to regular coffee or tea if that's your preference.
Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Whether you use it as the starting point or the flavor alone is enough to create your perfect cup, coffee lovers can't enjoy fall at Trader Joe's without picking up a bag of its Pumpkin Spice Coffee. This medium-dark blend of Arabica ground coffee has orange peel, nutmeg, vanilla beans, cinnamon, allspice, and pumpkin spice oil added for an even warmer morning cup.
If you want pumpkin spice coffee at home without the frills this is a good place to start, but the coffee is also a good jumping-off point for exploring bolder seasonal flavors at home. Once you've brewed a cup of TJ's Pumpkin Spice Coffee, you can add more pumpkin flavors or spruce it up with the Spiced Vanilla Creamer or Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer. However you prepare it, you'll definitely want to drink it on your porch while admiring the changing colors of the leaves.