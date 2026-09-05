Store-Bought Peanut Butter Red Flags Everyone Just Ignores (But Really Shouldn't)

When choosing the most nutritious and delicious store-bought peanut butter, it helps to know what to look for. Sure, the marketing on the front of the jar isn't lying — claims about protein usually mean that there's a decent amount in it. However, don't let that distract you from also noticing added sugar and sodium, along with any oils or other ultra-processed ingredients listed on the label. These are some of the biggest red flags that are easily overlooked when scanning a jar of peanut butter.

Added sugar may be one of the sneakiest ingredients found in some store-bought peanut butters, especially flavored varieties or those sweetened with honey. Though natural, honey still contributes to a product's sugar content and can even deliver more grams of added sugar than peanut butter varieties made with regular sugar. Amounts can vary by brand, so it's important to check the nutrition facts label rather than assuming honey-sweetened peanut butter automatically contains less sugar.

Salt brings out the best in most foods, and peanuts are no exception. But the amount of sodium in some store-bought peanut butters can be surprisingly high. Depending on the brand, a 2-tablespoon serving can contain around 150 milligrams of sodium or more.

Many popular store-bought peanut butters also have added refined oils to improve texture, extend shelf life, and prevent normal separation. Questionable seed oils or fully hydrogenated oils are sometimes used, but aren't necessary for peanut butter to be delicious or smooth.