Domino's Detroit Pizza Review: The Motor City Deserves Better Than This Half-Baked Imposter

Detroit-style pizza is a type of pan pizza but with a few upgrades. It gets a massive amount of cheese and the sauce actually goes on after the cheese, not before. Iconically, a Detroit-style pizza is rectangular and was originally baked in forged-steel pans borrowed from automotive manufacturing and maintenance plants. It's one of the most beloved regional dishes in the U.S., hailing originally from (you guessed it) Detroit, Michigan in the 1940s. Domino's, one of two popular pizza chains born in Michigan, is finally bringing the pizza to its repertoire in a self-titled menu item.

Beginning August 31, 2026, Domino's added the Domino to its menu. This personal pizza is in the shape of a domino and comes precut in half, making it easy to eat all the best parts of Detroit-style pizza (the corners) and leave out the rest. Customers can order whatever they like on their pizza, maxing out at three toppings.

The day the Domino hit restaurants, I ordered three for lunch to try a few varieties. Domino's is trying to make this personal pizza into its very own fast food icon, akin to the McDonald's Big Mac, Burger King Whopper, or Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme. Still, I couldn't help wondering how different it would actually be from a basic personal pizza.