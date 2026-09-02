Find The Hands-Down Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Any City By Spotting These Clues

What is the No. 1 fantasy of any foodie? Is it to land a reservation at that legendary, Michelin-starred restaurant nearby? Is it to taste some esoteric dish not even dreamed of by Anthony Bourdain? No, it's something a little humbler: to find a great little restaurant no one else has heard of and brag about it to their friends. The first time you tell your group chat that you got the best gyro of your life from a truck stop in Omaha, you know you'll spend the rest of your life chasing that particular dragon.

But how do you reliably discover hidden gems? After all, if they were easy to find, they wouldn't be hidden, would they? And all it takes is one fawning TikTok called "POV: you just had a life-changing rogan josh experience in Portland, Maine" to send a sleepy little mom-and-pop joint into the viral stratosphere. Well, there's no one easy answer, but if you're observant and persistent, there are more than a few ways to find a diamond in the rough.