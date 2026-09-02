Forget Pizza: Use Up Leftover Pepperoni In This Breakfast Meal Instead

When you hear someone mention pepperoni, it's almost a given that you picture a pizza topped with the cured sausage. It's the most popular pizza topping, after all. But did you know you can also use this cold cut as a filling for a breakfast staple? Instead of leaving leftover pepperoni slices to sit in the refrigerator until they dry out, you might want to try putting them inside an omelet for an extra-satisfying morning meal. Though mostly unheard of, a pepperoni omelet delivers the same savory, slightly spicy flavor profile pepperoni pizza is known for but in a more breakfast-friendly package.

If the idea of a pepperoni omelet sounds strange to you, keep in mind that many of America's favorite pizza toppings also work well in this egg dish. Pepperoni sausage is cured with salt, spices, garlic, paprika, and other seasonings, so it offers plenty of flavor all on its own. A few slices are all it takes to achieve a rich, savory meal. And since pepperoni is technically ready-to-eat, there's no need to extend your meal prep time. If you'd like, you can crisp them a little in a skillet before tucking them in to better release their flavorful oils into the folded eggs.