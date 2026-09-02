Forget Pizza: Use Up Leftover Pepperoni In This Breakfast Meal Instead
When you hear someone mention pepperoni, it's almost a given that you picture a pizza topped with the cured sausage. It's the most popular pizza topping, after all. But did you know you can also use this cold cut as a filling for a breakfast staple? Instead of leaving leftover pepperoni slices to sit in the refrigerator until they dry out, you might want to try putting them inside an omelet for an extra-satisfying morning meal. Though mostly unheard of, a pepperoni omelet delivers the same savory, slightly spicy flavor profile pepperoni pizza is known for but in a more breakfast-friendly package.
If the idea of a pepperoni omelet sounds strange to you, keep in mind that many of America's favorite pizza toppings also work well in this egg dish. Pepperoni sausage is cured with salt, spices, garlic, paprika, and other seasonings, so it offers plenty of flavor all on its own. A few slices are all it takes to achieve a rich, savory meal. And since pepperoni is technically ready-to-eat, there's no need to extend your meal prep time. If you'd like, you can crisp them a little in a skillet before tucking them in to better release their flavorful oils into the folded eggs.
Upgrade a pepperoni omelet with a few more ingredients
At its core, an omelet is pretty easy to make, though this may actually be up for debate since there's a big difference between a French- and American-style omelet. The former is the simpler version, while the latter is typically loaded with all sorts of meat, cheese, and veggies. For a bold, American omelet, there's still room to upgrade this dish beyond just pepperoni. First and foremost is cheese, which is the most obvious companion to pepperoni. Shredded mozzarella can turn a pepperoni omelet into a pizza-like meal, but other excellent cheeses for this dish include cheddar, provolone, and Monterey Jack.
For more flavor and texture (and to balance out the richness of the sausage), stuff the omelet with vegetables like diced bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach. To push the pizza reference further, chop some basil or oregano and either mix it with the rest of the filling or top it over the folded omelet. You can also make the omelet more indulgent by tossing in crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and pickled jalapeños. Serve with hot sauce or a spoonful of marinara on the side for a little bit of pizzaz and to tie all the flavors together.