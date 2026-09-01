Warm Up Cowboy Casserole Even More This Fall With A Simple Topping Twist

Cowboy casseroles can be made in a few different ways, but signature ingredients include ground beef, cheese, and a layer of tater tots on top. The version that The Takeout recipe developer Kate Shungu has created certainly fits the bill. Her creamy, cheesy cowboy casserole recipe is made with ground beef, corn, cheddar, cream of mushroom soup, and tater tots. These fried spuds have a little extra umph thanks to a trick Shungu uses before putting the casserole together: She coats them in olive oil and spices before adding them to the rest of the dish. The oil helps create a crispier top layer and the spices add a warm, herby flavor profile to the dish.

Shungu spices her tater tots with smoked paprika, garlic powder, dried oregano, and chili powder. The paprika and chili powder add earthy notes and a hint of spice (the simple ingredient that paprika is made of is a blend of dried peppers), garlic powder adds its own bold and savory flavor, and dried oregano infuses a bit of an herbal taste. Mix the seasonings together with 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a small bowl, then dress the tots by tossing them with the spiced oil in a big bowl until they're coated.