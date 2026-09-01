Warm Up Cowboy Casserole Even More This Fall With A Simple Topping Twist
Cowboy casseroles can be made in a few different ways, but signature ingredients include ground beef, cheese, and a layer of tater tots on top. The version that The Takeout recipe developer Kate Shungu has created certainly fits the bill. Her creamy, cheesy cowboy casserole recipe is made with ground beef, corn, cheddar, cream of mushroom soup, and tater tots. These fried spuds have a little extra umph thanks to a trick Shungu uses before putting the casserole together: She coats them in olive oil and spices before adding them to the rest of the dish. The oil helps create a crispier top layer and the spices add a warm, herby flavor profile to the dish.
Shungu spices her tater tots with smoked paprika, garlic powder, dried oregano, and chili powder. The paprika and chili powder add earthy notes and a hint of spice (the simple ingredient that paprika is made of is a blend of dried peppers), garlic powder adds its own bold and savory flavor, and dried oregano infuses a bit of an herbal taste. Mix the seasonings together with 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a small bowl, then dress the tots by tossing them with the spiced oil in a big bowl until they're coated.
Tips for a more flavorful and textured cowboy casserole
The spices you use to season tater tots for cowboy casserole are just as customizable as the dish itself. Just be sure to match the flavors you use in your spiced tots with those in the bottom layer of the casserole. If you're making a Southwest-style cowboy casserole, season your tots with cumin, spice up your cooking with jalapeno powder, or add red hot pepper flakes for an extra kick. Alternatively, warming spices like ginger powder, cinnamon, and allspice will give you a gentle, fall-inspired flavor profile.
The tater tot topping on cowboy casserole should be fluffy on the inside with a crispy, golden outer crust. The two textures contrast nicely the creamy, protein-laden layer below. Use frozen tots when you coat them in the spiced oil so they don't get soggy or break apart in the oven and make sure to bake cowboy casserole uncovered so the top layer can get nice and crispy. When it comes out of the oven, garnish with chives, chopped green onions, and extra cheese, then finish with a dash of freshly-ground black pepper for a touch more heat before serving.