High-Risk Alert: This Grocery Chain's Guac And Salsa Is Now At A Class I Recall

A previous recall issued for guacamole and salsa from Whole Foods has been elevated to a Class I recall. The recall was initially implemented when hundreds of people became ill after eating at the fast casual restaurants Chipotle and Qdoba. When the FDA investigated the illnesses, it determined the source to be jalapeños tainted with salmonella. Through this, it discovered that Whole Foods had also used these peppers in some of its prepared foods, including the guacamole and salsa. While this may not be the grossest recall in history, it is serious.

The elevation to Class I reflects the severity of the contamination. A total of 32 states have seen people infected by the bacteria, including 57 hospitalizations from 431 reported cases (the affected states can be seen here) Salmonella infection can cause otherwise healthy people to experience nausea, diarrhea, and fever. However, it can be fatal for people who are immunocompromised, such as elderly folks and young children.

With Chipotle and Qdoba both having switched out the jalapeños they use, the FDA has indicated these establishments shouldn't be a concern any longer. Meanwhile, Whole Foods products have stepped into the spotlight despite none of the illnesses listed above being connected to Whole Foods products. The grocer has removed all recalled products from its shelves, but the FDA warns that some consumers may still have them tucked away in their fridge or freezer and is urging people to throw out any affected Whole Foods products (listed here) before taking the receipt to the store to receive a refund.