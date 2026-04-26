The Hands-Down Grossest Food Recall In US History

Determining which food recall was the most disgusting in U.S. history is a matter of perspective. After all, the reasons why food is commonly recalled — bacterial contamination, allergens, and foreign objects — all land somewhere on the nasty spectrum. Topping those is like playing that old schoolyard game, "What's grosser than gross?" At the end of the day, it's all gross, hands-down.

But, while finding plastic, metal, or glass shards, or even bits of golf balls in your favorite meals is definitely unappetizing, those situations don't quite hit the same as discovering, say, traces of human blood in beef and pork, or beet products produced in proximity to a human corpse. Or, for that matter, opening a bag of salad and finding a bat carcass — with head intact — nestled among the leafy greens. For sheer ick factor, the latter incident, which occurred in 2014, rockets to the top of our list of the most stomach-churning recalls ever.

Now, before we delve into the Florida bat case, you may be saying, "Hang on — what about the beets and a corpse?" The recall concerned a sugar-manufacturing plant in Wyoming where a worker died after falling into equipment, and which required the recall of 3,700 tons of food. However, the products in question were animal feed, and no health risks to the company's other human or animal food were found. But the bat-related recall — oh, that's a different story. And did we mention that the people who bought the salad ate the greens before they found the bat?