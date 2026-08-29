Dolly Parton Rarely Drank Booze — Except On These 2 Occasions

While we reflect on Dolly Parton's recent passing, we've quietly been thinking about the things we've learned about her over the years. Obviously, she was a superstar whose music resonated with a diverse array of pop culture. But she was also known for being down to earth (she stole our hearts when we learned she loved Taco Bell), despite her outsized stage and screen persona. However, that larger-than-life personality was never associated with partying. In fact, Parton admitted that she barely enjoyed drinking, except on two occasions.

In a frank interview with NME, Parton said there really wasn't any reason for her to get in tabloid trouble (or rehab), since she wasn't really into substances at all. "I never did do drugs or alcohol. I do drink if I'm out on a special dinner and when I fly [because] I don't like to fly, so I usually have a couple of glasses of wine, but for the most part, I'm just not much of a doper or a drinker," the country legend told the magazine. Her wine of choice would usually be red wine, though; she told the New York Times in 1992 that red wine with a dry finish was her general preference. Parton also admitted she would occasionally pregame with a quick shot of tequila, but chose to make it quick, since she didn't enjoy the taste of alcohol.