Dolly Parton Rarely Drank Booze — Except On These 2 Occasions
While we reflect on Dolly Parton's recent passing, we've quietly been thinking about the things we've learned about her over the years. Obviously, she was a superstar whose music resonated with a diverse array of pop culture. But she was also known for being down to earth (she stole our hearts when we learned she loved Taco Bell), despite her outsized stage and screen persona. However, that larger-than-life personality was never associated with partying. In fact, Parton admitted that she barely enjoyed drinking, except on two occasions.
In a frank interview with NME, Parton said there really wasn't any reason for her to get in tabloid trouble (or rehab), since she wasn't really into substances at all. "I never did do drugs or alcohol. I do drink if I'm out on a special dinner and when I fly [because] I don't like to fly, so I usually have a couple of glasses of wine, but for the most part, I'm just not much of a doper or a drinker," the country legend told the magazine. Her wine of choice would usually be red wine, though; she told the New York Times in 1992 that red wine with a dry finish was her general preference. Parton also admitted she would occasionally pregame with a quick shot of tequila, but chose to make it quick, since she didn't enjoy the taste of alcohol.
Though Dolly Parton wasn't much of a drinker, she had her own wine brand
Dolly Parton was mostly into a dry lifestyle, but that doesn't mean she didn't get something out of alcohol altogether. She had a lot of brands under her belt, like her theme park, Dollywood and a whole line of Dolly Parton-branded baking mixes, which was a collaboration with Conagra. She also had her own wine brand, called (naturally) Dolly Wines. In the U.S., Dolly Wines offers a California chardonnay and pinot noir, but in the U.K., you can buy a Dolly rosé or a prosecco. (And for the record, reviews of her wines are pretty good — they're considered easygoing and affordable drinkers.)
Parton was more known for her love of food, and humble fare was almost always her dish of choice. In fact, her favorite food was a potato. She had 10 potato recipes in her cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin," in which she omits steps like poking holes into the spuds, and simply bakes them unwrapped under high heat for an hour. We're not sommeliers, but one of her potatoes sounds like it'd be pretty good paired with her cold chardonnay and some of her tunes playing in the background.