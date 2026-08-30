What Walmart Looked Like In The '80s Vs Today

In the 1980s, there was Pac-Man, big hair, and Richard Simmons. Everyone was trying to solve the Rubik's Cube while listening to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" on their Walkman. And Wal-Mart was the new K-Mart. With its first store opened in 1962 by Sam Walton, Wal-Mart had already grown to 276 stores, 21,000 workers, and $1 billion in sales by 1980. People were increasingly frequenting Wal-Mart stores in the '80s — likely after stopping at the nearest Blockbuster for a VHS movie or before getting dinner at the local steakhouse chain, Sizzler. But things at Wal-Mart were a little different back then.

It was an era when the Wal-Mart name was still hyphenated. The racks would have been filled with neon colors, shoulder pads, and acid-washed jeans, and the shelves stocked with Cabbage Patch Kids and Atari consoles. There was carpeting on the floor and an entire department devoted to vinyl records. According to social media, there were even arcade games in the stores, and almost everything was made in the U.S.A.

Most stores were much smaller than they are today, since the first supercenter didn't open until 1988. So you probably weren't shopping for groceries at Wal-Mart during most of the '80s. But then, like now, shoppers went there seeking low prices. And you'd receive a hearty welcome from a Wal-Mart associate as you arrived, since greeters were first added in the '80s.

In the early part of that decade, there were still old-fashioned cash registers at the checkout, but those began being replaced by computerized systems as early as 1983. Commenters on Facebook say that the wait to check out was shorter in those days, since staffers, clad in very '80s-looking uniforms, would just open up another register if too many customers lined up.