Panda Express' CEO Responds To The Chain's Biggest Criticism: 'I Take No Offense At All'

Many American establishments serving cuisines from countries beyond the United States have to contend with whether their food can be described as authentic. For better or for worse, it's a topic that comes up a lot, especially when the food comes from immigrants. In the case of Panda Express, it's a question that the founders, Andrew and Peggy Cherng, have considered before. The two recently sat down on Today, and they had an interesting answer to that criticism and whether or not it bothers them.

Andrew said, "I take no offense at all. You know, I don't know what authenticity is because there are so many cuisines out there." He continued, "Whatever sells, we don't make that decision. Our guests make that decision." Take the chain's iconic orange chicken, which was invented by Panda Express chef Andy Kao in 1987 as an American Chinese take on a citrusy dish from Hunan. One thing's for sure — the chain's claim to fame sure does sell. The orange chicken and other Panda Express entrees are a happy marriage between fast service and affordable food, with the sweet, salty, and satisfying flavors that epitomize Chinese takeout.