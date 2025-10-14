Why You Should Stop Describing Restaurants As Authentic

It's not an uncommon sight on restaurant signs, or even on the menu: an assurance that the restaurant is serving "authentic" cuisine, be it Chinese, Italian, Mexican, or any other of the multitude of cooking styles to be found in American restaurants. It sounds promising enough; after all, "authentic" is almost a synonym for "real," and nobody wants fake food. The only problem is, when it comes to cuisine, the idea of "authentic" makes no sense.

Across times, cultures, and nations, cooking styles, ingredients, and traditions inevitably change. This is especially true for American food, which is often a hodgepodge of ingredients and influences from other countries and cultures. Even the quintessential apple pie, as in "as American as apple pie," is originally an English and Dutch dish; until Europeans arrived in North America, there were no apple trees other than those bearing sour crabapples, let alone apple pies.

Moreover, in the restaurant world, "authentic" can be a way of stating that their recipes haven't changed — but that's no measure of quality, however old school a restaurant's menu may be. Some of the most delicious foods are born out of change and innovation, from California-style pizza — which was invented in the late 20th century as California chefs became interested in using local produce as pizza toppings — to chocolate chip cookies being the result of a baker's experimental take on her usual chocolate cookies.