Costco Shoppers Feel Duped By This Texas Roadhouse Find: 'Tastes Nothing Like The Restaurant Stuff'

It's never fun to be disappointed by a new product that you're trying out for the first time, and even more upsetting when that product is a new version of something popular that fails to deliver. This has been the unfortunate reality for some Costco shoppers who have recently discovered the Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread on the retailer's shelves, a product many consider a total disappointment.

The 20-ounce tub of "buttery spread" sells for $6.99 each, a fair price for its massive size. Though the product is meant to replicate the popular cinnamon butter that accompanies Texas Roadhouse's critically acclaimed bread rolls, in terms of both taste and texture, the Costco product falls short of the high marks that many consumers give the restaurant version. "It leaves a weird film in my mouth, I hate it," wrote one Reddit user. Another shopper said, "Tastes nothing like the restaurant stuff." And a couple mentioned that it lacked flavor.

Many fans online believe the reason for this lower quality is because the spread from Costco isn't actually made by Texas Roadhouse. Instead, the store-bought spread is made by Upfield US, Inc. — the company behind products like Country Crock and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter – and is "inspired by" the real thing (via Courier Journal). "This is because they just license the Texas Roadhouse name," claimed one Redditor. Others were upset at Costco itself, with one admitting, "I'm actually disappointed that this made it to Costco, thought they had higher standards."