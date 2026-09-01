The Best Thai Restaurant In Every US State
Certain cuisines just have a knack for making a feast a full-on adventure, filled with exciting flavors and spices that surprise your senses with every bite. Thai food is among these, and while many folks may only be familiar with more standard plates, there's a whole world of Thai dishes you need to try that are not just pad thai.
With this guide to some of the best Thai spots across the country, we're going beyond the usual finds to highlight restaurants that showcase just how varied Thai dining can be. From casual neighborhood spots to polished dining rooms, these restaurants cover a delicious range of regional cooking and dishes, including fiery curries, fragrant noodles, and salads with just the right amount of tang and zing. Before we give you the rundown, though, let's discuss the gameplay for your visits, including a few mistakes to avoid when dining at a Thai restaurant. A cheat sheet? Don't be shy about asking questions, trying something a bit out of the box, or sharing several dishes rather than sticking with that one "safe" selection.
We do need to address the heat, though, as Thai food spice levels are known to range from mellow and mild ... to seriously tongue-tingling! That just means knowing your limits is a lifesaver. When in doubt, begin on the lower end, then slowly work your way up. Now, we think you're ready! Here are the best Thai restaurants in every U.S. state.
Alabama: Masaman Thai Kitchen
For a Thai meal that punches well above its humble surroundings, Masaman Thai Kitchen earns Alabama's spot. This tiny Thai eatery has a cheerful hole-in-the-wall energy, but diners do some big tongue-wagging about its food, even deeming it among the best Thai joints around. Local writers applaud the generous portions, big flavors, friendly staff, and fair pricing. A house favorite, Masaman curry, is a marvel, while panang curry brings the heat.
thaikitchenmasaman.wixsite.com
(205) 200-7771
790 Montgomery Hwy 104, Birmingham, AL 35216
Alaska: Lemongrass Thai Cuisine
Lemongrass Thai Restaurant nabs the nod for Alaska's best for bringing northern Thai cuisine straight to the heart of The Last Frontier (while also embracing ingredients sourced nearby). Travel and Leisure points to Lemongrass as one of the city's best restaurants, highlighting its regional Thai focus, Alaskan produce, and wild-caught seafood. The restaurant's fusion approach is unique, with dishes like chu chee scallops combining red curry and coconut milk with Kodiak scallops, green beans, and bell peppers.
(907) 456-2200
388 Old Chena Pump Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99709
Arizona: Lom Wong
Arizona likes its Thai cuisine with a beautiful backstory. Helmed by owners Alex and Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong was built around recipes and relationships developed across a trio of Thai village communities. Yotaka won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest in 2025, while local critics call Lom Wong an essential Phoenix restaurant. Dishes range from grandmother-inspired green mango salad to regional specialties made with hand-pounded curry pastes and freshly squeezed coconut milk.
(602) 675-0522
218 E Portland St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arkansas: Zangna Thai Cuisine
Zangna Thai Cuisine wins by pairing enthusiastic customer feedback with critical recognition. Diners applaud the authentic flavors and vibe, while Arkansas Times praises the pad thai as some of the best food in the state. Reviews highlight the tasty, crispy spring rolls, crave-worthy green curry, pineapple fried rice, and drunken noodles. Local Redditors go even further, dubbing Zangna the only worthy choice around.
(501) 227-7785
400 N Bowman Rd Ste 28, Little Rock, AR 72211
California: Saam
Saam brings an unusually ambitious take on Thai cuisine to San Francisco, making it impossible to ignore. Led by chef Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn — whose two other restaurants in Bangkok each received Michelin stars — Saam reinterprets regional Thai traditions using the latest techniques and local Cali ingredients. Critics have been captivated, hailing its recent opening and praising the full-of-life flavors. Diners coo over its creative yet unmistakably Thai dishes, including a khao soi seafood plate and spicy som tum peaches.
(415) 872-9555
415 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Colorado: Som Dee Thai Kitchen
Som Dee Thai Kitchen wows clientele with a refined Thai experience from a chef whose journey from Thailand to Denver is yielding delicious results. Owner Orrapan Botthaisong named Som Dee after her father, and diners are smitten with the khao soi served here, applauding the creaminess of the curry, the noodles, and its just-enough hint of sweetness. Some locals even deem Som Dee the city's most authentic Thai fare.
(720) 381-0009
1598 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Connecticut: Bangkok Boulevard
Looking for authentic cuisine in Connecticut? All roads lead to Bangkok Boulevard, acclaimed for its menu serving up Thai flavors, seafood, and house-made curries. Highlighted specialties include the sizzling duck and green curry seafood fried rice, while customers give the drunken noodles a nod. This restaurant even paves the way for customizable spice levels, because some like it hot (others ... not).
(203) 288-9998
3000 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518
Delaware: Soybean Asian Grille
Soybean Asian Grille has some serious street cred, decorated with local awards for best Thai cuisine and recognition as a preferred nook where locals love to nosh. Readers of Delaware Today also voted it as the best Thai food Upstate in 2026. On social media, foodies point out the dumplings and pad see ew. You could say this spot has "bean" there, won that, and kept the crowd coming back.
(302) 636-0800
4702 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808
Florida: Larb Thai-Isan
Larb Thai-Isan introduces Florida to Northeastern Thai cuisine, prepared by skilled chefs wielding cherished family recipes. The Michelin Guide praises its expansive menu, authentic Isan specialties, and willingness to bring serious heat for spice lovers. The Infatuation ups the ante on its praise, calling this hotspot the best Thai restaurant in South Florida. Laud keeps coming, as it was also ranked among Yelp's 2026 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.
(954) 368-8863
6234 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Georgia: Nan Thai Fine Dining
There's a difference between Thai food in Thailand versus America, and one owner-slash-chef who understands this firsthand is Nan Niyomkul, the Bangkok-born genius behind Nan Thai Fine Dining. The Infatuation and Eater both recognize the eatery among Atlanta's best, with highlights including panang talay with tiger prawns, calamari, and scallops, plus an elevated lobster pad thai that takes the crown, hands down (and claws up).
(404) 870-9933
1350 Spring St NW #1, Atlanta, GA 30309
Hawaii: Olay's Thai Lao Cuisine
Island favorite Olay's Thai Lao Cuisine combines Thai and Lao cooking, then pairs it with a setting almost as appealing as the dishes themselves. The restaurant won a past Honolulu Magazine Hale ʻAina Award and was named a finalist for the 2026 awards in the Best Thai category. The Infatuation names it among Honolulu's best, and diners love ordering everything from fried whole fish, Lao sausage, long rice salad, and more.
(808) 536-5300
66 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: Thai 208 Restaurant
Family is the fabric woven through the tastes of Thai 208, a popular Idaho eatery leaning on traditional Thai cooking and generations-old recipes. Owner Varaporn Higbee began with just a food truck before opening the brick-and-mortar in 2024. Local news lauds its authenticity, Thai street-food influence, and willingness to embrace spice. Diners can even choose the heat level for some curry options, deciding just how heated they want this Thai affair to get.
(208) 701-8331
645 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
Illinois: Noodles Party
Noodles Party unlocked the secret to bringing Chicago diners Bangkok-style street food (without a plane ticket, that is). In fact, NBC Chicago praises its authentic take on Thai dishes, while The Infatuation celebrates its ever-changing menu (no chance of getting bored here). The restaurant is also embraced by Chicago's Thai community, with customers calling it the city's best and most authentic.
(773) 205-0505
4205 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Indiana: Thai Diner
Now, when you think of Thai food, a diner is probably not what comes to mind. But we've covered what makes the best diners really great, and Thai Diner has many attributes that fit the bill. (Just don't expect any disco fries here, only authentic Thai sensations.) Tourism guides recommend it among the city's best Thai restaurants, and locals endorse it too. One mentionable crowd-pleaser is the mango curry.
(260) 434-9199
5129 Illinois Rd Ste 123, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Iowa: Blue Elephant Thai Restaurant
Blue Elephant has gained a strong local reputation as Iowa's go-to spot for authentic Thai cuisine, even winning praise from a former Bangkok resident. Recently featured on a roundup of Eastern Iowa's favorite restaurants, the eatery's menu features popular picks like pad thai, Bomb Bomb Chicken, and Tiger Cried Beef with sticky rice. Added bonus? Diners are free to fully customize the heat level of their meal.
blueelephantthairestaurant.com
(319) 351-4543
2301 2nd St Ste 2, Coralville, IA 52241
Kansas: Bann Thai
Bann Thai has Wichita diners particularly excited about its pad thai, with social-media commenters returning to praise the dish and talk about their ceaseless cravings. Local food writers also recommend the Kansas restaurant, highlighting favorites including tom yum soups, pad see ew, and a plethora of curries. Customers describe the cooking as both delish and authentic, with extra props earned for customizable spicing.
(316) 665-2402
5255 N Maize Rd Ste 104, Maize, KS 67101
Kentucky: All Thai'd Up
All Thai'd Up brings its owner's Thai heritage (the culinary diva was raised in Bangkok) straight to Kentucky. The restaurant began as a food truck and now serves authentic Thai dishes, including ginger curry stir-fry, Thai salads, and more. Local food editors include it among Louisville's best restaurants, specifically praising the curries. Did we mention there's even an on-site bakery with all manner of scrumptious sweets?
(502) 653-7437
4812 Brownsboro Ctr, Louisville, KY 40207
Louisiana: Budsi's Authentic Thai
Budsi's Authentic Thai is a unique NOLA contender, thanks to its menu rooted in Northeastern Thai Isan cooking. Specifically, the restaurant's offerings are shaped by family traditions from Sakorn Nakorn, with a strong emphasis placed on honoring flavor above all. Both The Infatuation and Eater name Budsi's among New Orleans' best, and the restaurant's journey (from Thailand to pop-up to today's physical location) portrays a story as rich as each dish.
(504) 381-4636
1760 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Thai Tree
The distinct flavors of Korat and Isan are brought to Portland by Thai Tree and its owner, Nonsee Oumkasem, who created the restaurant to honor his upbringing in Thailand. Here, even his parents are in on the fun (handling the cooking like the bosses they are). Critics laud the scratch-made approach, homemade sauces, curries, and more, while social-media diners deem it worthy of a stop. And the rotating menu? That keeps folks on their toes.
(207) 772-7999
571 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Thai Cottage Bistro
When is a restaurant considered a bistro? Ask Thai Cottage Bistro, which is clearly rocking the bistro title, having earned a place on Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Places to Eat in the DMV list. Customers claim Thai Cottage Bistro is their go-to, with the beef noodle soup and khao soi mentioned as menu stars. Local diners also praise the sandwiches, giving this bistro a refreshingly broader appeal.
(301) 591-7878
9613 Medical Center Dr Ste G, Rockville, MD 20850
Massachusetts: Boonnoon Market
Want authentic Thai cuisine? Head to Arlington, where Boston Magazine named Boonnoon Market a must-try, while Eater included it among the area's outstanding Thai spots. The menu here brings some welcome heat with dishes like Pad Horapa, Ua Lao, and Kui Chai, and even self-described Thai-food experts praise its authenticity. Diners applaud the tender meats and bold flavors, and it even boasts a mini-store stocking Thai specialty items.
(781) 316-0059
161 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474
Michigan: Kin Thai Cuisine
Kin Thai Cuisine is powered by the dynamic duo of co-owners Debbie Thao and Jay Yang. Thai-born Thao draws from the exact type of authentic fare her family actually eats when co-creating the menu covering Thai favorites (curries, salads, soups, Drunken Noodles), while diners especially praise the Crispy Duck, Pineapple Fried Rice, and Thai Iced Tea. News coverage has even highlighted Kin Thai among Michigan's best local eats.
(810) 660-7548
450 W Nepessing St, Lapeer MI 48446
Minnesota: ThaiPop
Seeking to escape to a tropical paradise without splurging for a plane ticket? Enter ThaiPop, where dinner feels (and tastes) like you've been transported straight to Thailand. Earning recognition for its Thai food with a Midwest touch (Coconut Brisket, anyone?) and stellar mocktails, ThaiPop was founded by Annie and Ryan Balow. Annie, who moved from Thailand, brings family-inspired cooking to popular dishes like Tom Yum Soup and Rice Noodle with House Curry.
(507) 226-8146
4 3rd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902
Mississippi: Rice Thai Cuisine
Diners have chimed in, and Rice Thai Cuisine ranks among Gulfport's highest-rated Asian restaurants, while local coverage has also noted its strong Yelp standing. The menu sticks to Thai favorites, including Pad Thai, Green Curry, Tom Yum Soup, Crispy Spring Rolls, and more. Social media diners have been especially enthusiastic, giving the Thai Dumplings and Thai Tea top marks. For Gulfport diners craving familiar Thai flavors, Rice Thai delivers a well-reviewed option.
(228) 206-1240
8220 Arkansas Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
Missouri: Baramee Thai Bistro
Baramee Thai Bistro brings Northeastern Thai cuisine careening into Kansas City, with a menu driven by Thai-born, chef-owner Nutnisa Hoffman and her partner Doug Hoffman. This bistro has earned serious street cred for favoring fresh produce and local ingredients (which explains its nabbing a Best of KC nod). Highlight dishes include Tiger Cry beef, Baramee Thai Wings, and Baramee Thai Catfish. Even The Infatuation gives it a thumbs up.
(816) 442-7070
1810 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108
Montana: NISHA Thai Kitchen
NISHA Thai Kitchen may be a new kid on the block, but it's already hangin' tough right alongside the old-timers. When Kamol Buaban and his daughter, Nisha, brought their extensive restaurant experience and Thai roots to the city, local coverage celebrated the arrival of authentic Thai. Diners appreciate ample portions and shamelessly admit to leaving zero crumbs. Panang Curry and Pad Thai are crowd-pleasers, and even tourism outlets send visitors straight here.
nishathaikitchen.kwickmenu.com
(406) 601-1005
216 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Khao Niao
Family-owned Khao Niao gives Omaha a doubly flavorful introduction to International fare, with a menu representing both Thai and Lao cuisines. Featured as a top foodie-recommended eatery, Eater has also lauded it among Omaha's best. The kitchen makes its noodles in-house, and highlights include Laap, flavorful pho, and Thai Basil Chicken. One local expert even called it his favorite Thai restaurant. Did we mention there are hand-made Fruit Rangoons, too?
(402) 431-8731
15505 Ruggles St #105, Omaha, NE 68116
Nevada: Weera Thai
To say Weera Thai's influence is far-reaching would be an understatement, with the popular Thai restaurant already boasting multiple locations and a menu spanning all four districts of Thailand. Eater includes it among Sin City's top Thai spots, while locals enthusiastically back that call. The Crispy Duck Salad and multiple fried rice selections shine (think pineapple, crab meat, spicy with a bit of kick too), but the Northern Thai-style Khao Soi steals plenty of attention too.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Kong Thai
Word of mouth is how most will find Kong Thai eatery, and once they do, they likely won't stop talking. That's a solid prediction, seeing as this mom-and-pop Thai stop has already earned high praise for everything from home-style cooking to genuinely warm hospitality. Food editors deem it a tucked away treasure, highlighting its Thai salads, noodle, and curries, while diners also applaud the Crab Rangoon, Pho, and Curry Puffs.
seamless.com/menu/kong-thai-781-lafayette-rd-seabrook/7829160
(603) 814-1761
781 Lafayette Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874
New Jersey: Koon Thai Eatery
Throwing away the rulebook, Koon Thai Eatery takes Thai comfort food in a decidedly creative direction, earning hidden-treasure honors from New Jersey food writers (and plenty of local love). Rather than stopping at traditional Pad Thai, the kitchen dishes out inventive entrees, like fried brussels sprouts with coconut milk, chili spice, and caramel lemon honey sauce, and Chicken Bomb, featuring fried chicken thigh with cilantro and tamarind lime fish sauce.
(551) 246-3646
126 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642
New Mexico: Leo's
Teamwork makes the dream work at Leo's, which brings together Thai and Malaysian-inspired cuisine to delight Santa Fe diners. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef Zakary Pelaccio and co-collaborators, it has earned local and critical acclaim. Esquire named Leo's among America's Best New Restaurants, and The Infatuation called it unlike any other spot around. Highlights include Crab Nam Prik, Northern Thai Pork Laab, and Fried Chicken.
(505) 690-6252
1200 Hickox St, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: Soothr
On New York's Thai-food map, Soothr has cemented its place at the top. Eater includes it among the city's best, while the Michelin-recognized spot draws fans with its regional specialties from Sukhothai and Udon Thani. Its founders rely on recipes from their Thai backgrounds, resulting in dishes like Sukhothai noodle soup, Khao Soi Sai Ua, and Had Yai chicken. Foodies? They fawn over the flavors and atmospheric wow factor Soothr delivers.
(212) 844-9789
204 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Dalaya Thai Cuisine
Dalaya Thai Cuisine is a pick that feels especially meaningful in the mountains of North Carolina. Chef Kanlaya Supachana brings her Chiang Mai heritage to Sylva, creating authentic Thai food with local Appalachian ingredients. Eater highlighted her unmatched cooking, while her Khao Soi and Sai-Ua, have garnered a frenzy of fan buzz. Some folks happily drive hours for a taste of this Thai eatery, and it's easy to understand why.
(828) 477-4945
1084 W Main St, Sylva, NC 28779
North Dakota: ThaiKota
Fargo gets its feathers ruffled a bit (in the most wonderful way), thanks to ThaiKota, which brings Northern Thai recipes that introduce diners to dishes they may not find elsewhere locally. Thai-born co-owner Gina Edra grew up in Chiang Rai, and she and her husband, T.J., present appreciative guests with menu must-haves, including Khao Soi, Pad Thai, spring rolls, and rotating specials, like boat noodles and Laab Kua Moo.
(701) 212-4851
1201 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Raan Thai
Greater Cleveland is willing to drive a bit if it means dining at Raan Thai, a family-run eatery with a menu locals say is worth the trek. Thai classics are present (hello Pad Thai), but so are more explorative dishes, like Duck Curry with pineapple and basil, and Rad Nar with broad rice noodles and gravy. Locals claim it the best Thai around, pointing to the exquisite fare and consistency of quality.
(440) 827-6003
22610 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126
Oklahoma: My Place Sip & Savor Thai
While My Place Sip & Savor Thai may be a newbie in Oklahoma City, the buzz surrounding this fresh face is already pretty deafening. Owner Ying Yukhontron wanted diners to experience the food she grew up eating at home, rather than Americanized versions, and local food writers have taken notice. Top dishes include Pad Thai and Khao Soi Beef, plus more daring delights, like Pad Ka Pao.
(405) 493-9144
616 NW 5th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Bangkok Belly
Bangkok Belly is making waves in Portland's crowded Thai scene by putting serious attention on skewers, small plates, and a fiesta of full flavors. Eater and The Infatuation both showcased this Thai eatery, while local publications included it among new restaurants strengthening the city's already stellar Thai-food rep. Menu superstars include Moo Ping, Gai Satay, and Sticky Rice. Even ice cream desserts get a Thai-inspired twist, with coconut, chocolate, and peanut sauce.
3342 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Kalaya
Kalaya is not only considered to be among Pennsylvania's best Thai restaurants, but it's also a nationally celebrated destination. Chef Nok Suntaranon won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant, while Michelin and North America's World's 50 Best Restaurants have recognized her cooking. Named for her mother, Kalaya showcases the Southern Thai cuisine of Nok's childhood, with signature dishes including creatively-shaped dumplings (birds and flowers, oh my), tom yum soup, and more.
(215) 545-2535
4 W Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: Baylee Thai Cuisine
Family owned Baylee Thai Cuisine is the sort of tucked away Rhodie locals happily share with anyone seeking authentic Thai fare. Diners are wowed by its Red Curry, Drunken Noodles, and Crab Rangoons, with multiple reviewers calling it among the best Thai restaurants around. Fair warning: Spice levels are known to bring the heat at this Thai eatery, making it worth communicating your tolerance threshold before ordering.
(401) 642-8044
741 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI 02920
South Carolina: Bangkok Street Foods
While little nooks like Bangkok Street Foods are just the types of delicious discoveries you almost want to keep to yourself, the word about this Thai treasure is getting out. This spot has earned local praise for authentic cooking, friendly hospitality, and dishes like Pad See Ew, Pineapple Fried Rice, Green Curry, and Tom Yum Soup. The owners reportedly even spent time in Thailand perfecting recipes pre-opening.
facebook.com/p/Bangkok-Street-Food
(803) 263-9998
233 W Main St, Central, SC 29681
South Dakota: Pho Thai
Pho Thai has become a Sioux Falls favorite, earning a spot among the city's highest-rated Asian restaurants and enough popularity to expand to multiple locations. Locals are impressed with its Thai cooking, particularly the Pad Thai, Pad See-Ew, fried Dumpling Bags, and various fried rices. Diners also appreciate the sit-down atmosphere and impeccable service. Add curries and pho completing the menu, and Pho Thai offers a wealth of crowd-pleasing Thai food that keeps patrons coming back.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Curry Boys BBQ
Curry Boys BBQ is what happens when Texas barbecue and Thai curry decide to become best friends, and everyone loves this mouthwatering meet-cute. The award-winning concept has expanded to Nashville, where The Infatuation has deemed it a surefire winner. Think oak-smoked prime brisket, pork belly, and chicken meeting vibrant, aromatic curries, and a Curry Queso paired with chips that has become a main draw (even landing on The Infatuation's list of best new dishes).
curryboysbbq.com/curry-boys-bbq
Multiple locations
Texas: Ka-Tip Thai Street Food
Ka-Tip Thai Street Food may look low-key from first glance (not necessarily screaming diva of deliciousness), but its menu offerings have grabbed Dallas diners' attention. Dallas Observer placed it among the city's top restaurants, while local food writers often recommend it. The kitchen unleashes its flavors full-throttle, resulting in dynamic dishes, like Pad Ka Prow, and more daring delights, like Moo Yang and Tom Yum Moo Deng.
facebook.com/Katipthaistreetfood
(214) 238-2232
1011 S Pearl Expy #190, Dallas, TX 75201
Utah: Kin Sen Thai
Unfamiliar territory is what Kin Sen Thai is inviting Utah diners to step into, thanks to its menu designed to showcase Thai street food tasters won't commonly find. Local food writers have noted specialties like Kao Mok Kai (a turmeric-rich chicken and jasmine rice joy-ride of flavors), while Kao Kha Moo and Boat Noodles also earn loads of love. Locals even consider it some of the most real-deal Thai food they've tasted.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Tiny Thai
Don't let the name fool you, because Tiny Thai serves big flavor, offering authentic Thai tastes both Eater and The Infatuation deem among the area's best. The menu showcases stellar dishes like Crispy Duck Krapow and Pad Ped Nua, and there's even a real-deal Thai menu section that comes with a disclaimer that spicy really is gonna be spicy (Kua Kling, anyone?). Even locals vote it their favorite Thai food, too.
(802) 655-4888
293 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: Thai Staunton Restaurant
In a city recently becoming quite known for its fantastic food scene, Thai Staunton Restaurant is holding its own, earning recognition from local publications and diners alike. Locals point to it as the clear winner among the Thai options around, while others praise its Thai-Chinese ownership and overall great dining experience delivered. Dishes to try? Take your pick among Thai Papaya Salad, Lemongrass Soup, Pad See Ew (the list goes on).
(540) 414-8880
1000 Greenville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401
Washington: Aroy Mak Thai Food
With a name meaning "Very Delicious," expectations get set high. Luckily, Aroy Mak Thai Food meets (even exceeds) them, according to The Infatuation (and that's saying something considering Seattle's competitive scene). Its menu features top-tier curries, and we must mention that the Khao Man Gai (a family recipe), which helped land Aroy Mak on Yelp's 2026 Top 100 list.
(425) 414-8883
14419 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
West Virginia: Chow Thai
Talk about an on-the-nose name, Chow Thai has become a Charleston favorite. The Thai eatery has is among the city's highest-rated Asian restaurants, thanks to a menu of faithful favorites, like Pad Kee Mao and Pad Thai (both prepared with diner-controlled spiciness). Local food writers appreciate the portions and authenticity, while customers rank it among the best Thai they've encountered. Chow on this Thai? Clearly, they don't mind if they do.
(681) 265-3800
426 Shrewsbury St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Sweet Basil
Milwaukee is served with a mouthwatering mashup of Thai and Lao cuisine via the divine street-food sorcery of Sweet Basil. Locals and food writers recommend this Wisconsin restaurant for its unique reimaginings of menu classics, including Lao Sausage and Papaya Salad. The OG Platter is pretty ideal for sharing (you get a virtual feast of chicken wings, Lao-grilled steak, sausage, pork rinds, papaya salad, noodles, and sticky rice).
(414) 301-4126
6509B S 27th Street, Franklin, WI 53132
Wyoming: Thai Kitchen Restaurant
When Casper residents crave authentic cuisine, they roll down the road to Thai Kitchen Restaurant. Local tourism guides also recommend it to newcomers and visitors seeking Thai food, while social media food lovers even go so far as to label it a town treasure, while praising the owners for treating customers like kin. The menu includes showstoppers, like Chicken Satay, Tom Yum Soup, and Crispy Crab Ravioli, that keep regulars returning.
facebook.com/thaikitchenofcasper
(307) 333-6922
1120 E 12th St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
To find the absolute best Thai eats in each state, we used a two-part approach. First, we looked at the heavy hitters (looking at you, Michelin, James Beard, Eater, and The Infatuation) to map out the critically acclaimed spots. But, awards don't tell the whole story. That's why we backed that data up with local recommendations. By tapping into the folks with real boots on the ground (that's you!), we got the unfiltered 411.