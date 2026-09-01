The Best Thai Restaurant In Every US State

Certain cuisines just have a knack for making a feast a full-on adventure, filled with exciting flavors and spices that surprise your senses with every bite. Thai food is among these, and while many folks may only be familiar with more standard plates, there's a whole world of Thai dishes you need to try that are not just pad thai.

With this guide to some of the best Thai spots across the country, we're going beyond the usual finds to highlight restaurants that showcase just how varied Thai dining can be. From casual neighborhood spots to polished dining rooms, these restaurants cover a delicious range of regional cooking and dishes, including fiery curries, fragrant noodles, and salads with just the right amount of tang and zing. Before we give you the rundown, though, let's discuss the gameplay for your visits, including a few mistakes to avoid when dining at a Thai restaurant. A cheat sheet? Don't be shy about asking questions, trying something a bit out of the box, or sharing several dishes rather than sticking with that one "safe" selection.

We do need to address the heat, though, as Thai food spice levels are known to range from mellow and mild ... to seriously tongue-tingling! That just means knowing your limits is a lifesaver. When in doubt, begin on the lower end, then slowly work your way up. Now, we think you're ready! Here are the best Thai restaurants in every U.S. state.