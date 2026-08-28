The Aldi Bread Dupe That Takes The Name Brand Version Down A Peg

A standard loaf of bread can transform into many meals and side dishes, but it does have its shortcomings. It'll crumble if you dunk it into soup and doesn't work great for dipping. Naan, however, is an ideal alternative that doesn't flake into soupy or creamy dishes. It's flat yet puffy and made with yogurt or milk for a little extra flavor.

Stonefire is a popular brand; some would argue it's the best. But in a taste test conducted by our own writers at The Takeout, we developed a different opinion. Specially Selected Naan landed on our list of Aldi dupes that are better than name brands. Rumor has it that Stonefire and Aldi's version are made by the same company, and The Takeout's research supports this. Aldi hasn't confirmed the sourcing, though its private-label products are often made by the same manufacturers as name brands.

The naan from both brands is comparable enough that the suspicion makes sense. Both are soft and fluffy, but there are a few differences. Fans point out that you can't beat the price of Aldi's Specially Selected Naan at $5.49 for four pieces totaling 17.6 ounces. That works out to about $0.31 an ounce. Comparably sized pieces of naan from Stonefire, which come in packages of two, are priced at $0.36 an ounce or higher at other grocers. Fans of Specially Selected naan say they love its oven-fresh feel, soft and chewy texture, and slightly tangy flavor. Our tester noted Specially Selected naan isn't quite as doughy as Stonefire's, and it's a little more browned.