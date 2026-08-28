How To Give McDonald's Fries The In-N-Out Treatment At Home And Save Yourself A Trip Out West

In-N-Out's Animal Style Fries are the stuff of legends. Think slices of melted American cheese, creamy In-N-Out Spread (made from mayo, ketchup, sweet pickle relish, white vinegar, and sugar), and heaps of caramelized onions. But let's face it, for East Coasters, it's not worth flying out West or to their newest locations in Tennessee, which were so packed that a special wait-time app was launched to try it. The next best option is to create DIY Animal Style Fries with ingredients you have at home and a little help from Mickey D's, specifically its fries and Big Mac sauce.

The most important part of this In-N-Out Animal Style Fries hack is the assembly. Pour out McDonald's French Fries onto a plate and top them with ripped pieces of American cheese so it's easier to melt. To fully replicate the experience, feel free to steam it like at In-N-Out, but putting them into your air fryer or toaster oven will suffice as well.

To create the caramelized onions that will balance the saltiness of the sauce and the fries, saute diced onions for about 10 minutes until translucent. If you're in a hurry to eat, you can just be done here, but you can also add one teaspoon of brown sugar to give those caramelized onions a much sweeter flavor. Add a hefty amount of those onions on top of the fries and cheese, and drizzle with that Big Mac sauce. Grab a sturdy fork and dig in!