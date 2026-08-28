How To Give McDonald's Fries The In-N-Out Treatment At Home And Save Yourself A Trip Out West
In-N-Out's Animal Style Fries are the stuff of legends. Think slices of melted American cheese, creamy In-N-Out Spread (made from mayo, ketchup, sweet pickle relish, white vinegar, and sugar), and heaps of caramelized onions. But let's face it, for East Coasters, it's not worth flying out West or to their newest locations in Tennessee, which were so packed that a special wait-time app was launched to try it. The next best option is to create DIY Animal Style Fries with ingredients you have at home and a little help from Mickey D's, specifically its fries and Big Mac sauce.
The most important part of this In-N-Out Animal Style Fries hack is the assembly. Pour out McDonald's French Fries onto a plate and top them with ripped pieces of American cheese so it's easier to melt. To fully replicate the experience, feel free to steam it like at In-N-Out, but putting them into your air fryer or toaster oven will suffice as well.
To create the caramelized onions that will balance the saltiness of the sauce and the fries, saute diced onions for about 10 minutes until translucent. If you're in a hurry to eat, you can just be done here, but you can also add one teaspoon of brown sugar to give those caramelized onions a much sweeter flavor. Add a hefty amount of those onions on top of the fries and cheese, and drizzle with that Big Mac sauce. Grab a sturdy fork and dig in!
Why McDonald's?
Though the biggest question has to be: Why choose McDonald's fries for this hack? While In-N-Out Fries are known for their bland flavor and flaccid texture, The Takeout ranked McDonald's number one when it comes to fast-food fries. Crispy and golden brown on the outside and fluffy inside, it's perfect not only for snacking on the spot, but also for dipping into your McFlurry and giving your Big Mac some extra crunch, just to name a few.
Pair that with McDonald's secret Big Mac Sauce, and you have got yourself a killer combination that is as rich and zesty as the Animal Style Fries themselves. While it does not have ketchup like the In-N-Out Spread, this mayo-based sauce's flavor and consistency (with the added pink color and spice from paprika) are quite similar. With over 13,000 locations in the United States alone, McDonald's really is one of the most accessible fast-food restaurants in the world and the perfect place to help you make your own DIY Animal Style Fries.