Aldi Kirkwood Chicken Fries Vs Burger King: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Variety is a key pillar of the Burger King brand. In 2022, notably, Burger King introduced a new slogan, updating its classic "have it your way" tagline to a simpler "you rule." Both phrases, of course, evoke the idea that customers can dial in orders to their particular tastes. Contributing to the chain's overall variety are plenty of idiosyncratic foods, like its famous long chicken sandwich, jalapeño cheddar bites, or a seasonal frozen Cotton Candy Cloud, which ranks among the 13 most unique fast food drinks. Perhaps most well-known of all of Burger King's signature menu items are its Chicken Fries, which are effectively chicken nuggets shaped like french fries.

One brand offering an at-home alternative to classic Chicken Fries is Aldi, which packages a frozen dupe under its Kirkwood brand. I picked up a bag of Kirkwood chicken fries from my local Aldi, before grabbing their name-brand inspiration from the nearest Burger King. Ahead are rundowns of both items, before my thoughts on whether or not Aldi's frozen chicken fries are better than the Burger King menu item that inspired them.