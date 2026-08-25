Wendy's CEO Just Admitted What Customers Have Been Saying This Entire Time: 'I Knew It!'

Wendy's superfans were probably already feeling this, but it's been clear the chain has been dialing it in for a long time now. For me, it was apparent that things were really sliding when the company decided last year to change its whole-leaf romaine lettuce to cheaper shredded iceberg (which has its time and place) on its sandwiches, like Wendy's ever-popular spicy chicken sandwich. But even two years back there were unofficial reports Wendy's had switched over to pre-cooked bacon rather than fresh.

Customers have been responding to the changes by simply not visiting Wendy's anymore, and the company has been forced to close hundreds of locations while its stock price has plummeted 65% over the past five years. The new CEO, Bob Wright, has finally copped to the fact Wendy's screwed up. It's not often you hear that from an exec, but he told The Wall Street Journal in an article published yesterday that they've let customers down — in begrudging corporate speak, at least. Wright said, "We have made some decisions around quality that were rooted in efficiency and cost savings. We have let our value equation erode."

Social media is mostly shrugging its shoulders, saying things like, "I knew it." People on Reddit piled on even harsher, saying, "I think the dean of every business school should be fired for churning out these idiot MBAs who think short staffing and decreasing quality to lower costs leads to long term growth. It's a cancer that has infected every sector from food service, to healthcare to manufacturing."