The Banana-Inspired Treat That's Confusing Costco Shoppers: 'Has Science Gone Too Far?'

One Reddit post titled, "Has science gone too far?" gave Redditors the chance to weigh in on whether this treat was just too much. The majority of comments don't necessarily disagree, but many mention the treat's unexpected texture. Some Redditors who've tried the similar-looking Tokyo Banana say the Japanese version is soft like a Twinkie, while the Costco version is not. One Redditor wrote, "The outer [layer] is trying to replicate a banana skin, it's soft, but the inside is much softer [and has] custard." Another Redditor wrote, "I found the texture of these offputting because I wanted it to be fluffier and the outside 'skin' is kinda tough." A few Redditors even said they found the banana bread to be tasty, with one Redditor saying it made a fun lunchbox treat for their child.

If you're someone who enjoys testing out unique confections, you may want to try and track down these treats at Costco or Five Below, where they've been spotted in a smaller package size. And if you're a banana lover or simply a traditionalist looking for classic banana baked goods at Costco — made without salad dressing — the warehouse offers its Kirkland Signature Banana Nut Loaf seasonally, as well as packages of individually sliced banana bread you can buy year-round. However, it's also easy enough to make your own banana bread with just three ingredients.