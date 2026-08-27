The Banana-Inspired Treat That's Confusing Costco Shoppers: 'Has Science Gone Too Far?'
Banana-flavored finds are having a major moment right now, and Costco has recently jumped on the bandwagon, offering 12-count packages of cream-filled, banana-flavored pastry treats that are similar in size, shape, and color to actual bananas. The imported Asian baked goods and snacks brand Success Import USA makes the treats, which it simply calls "Banana Bread." The pastries resemble one of Japan's most beloved confections, Tokyo Banana, but the Costco version is leaving shoppers with a mix of emotions, according to reviews posted on Instagram and Reddit.
The look on one Instagrammer's face during a taste-test review said it all: confusion. The reviewer, who called themselves a "certified banana freak," showed off the first red flag — the pastry's oddly bendable yet tough texture — with a taste described as "bland nothingness." They also noted that salad dressing — yes, the word "salad dressing" is listed as a top ingredient. We all know that ultra-processed packaged food tends to have unrecognizable ingredients, but finding salad dressing in a baked good can leave someone scratching their head and feeling a little weirded-out. The comments included folks who were shocked to hear that salad dressing was an ingredient, while others noted that it looked like a banana squishy toy.
The science is weird, the texture is even weirder
One Reddit post titled, "Has science gone too far?" gave Redditors the chance to weigh in on whether this treat was just too much. The majority of comments don't necessarily disagree, but many mention the treat's unexpected texture. Some Redditors who've tried the similar-looking Tokyo Banana say the Japanese version is soft like a Twinkie, while the Costco version is not. One Redditor wrote, "The outer [layer] is trying to replicate a banana skin, it's soft, but the inside is much softer [and has] custard." Another Redditor wrote, "I found the texture of these offputting because I wanted it to be fluffier and the outside 'skin' is kinda tough." A few Redditors even said they found the banana bread to be tasty, with one Redditor saying it made a fun lunchbox treat for their child.
If you're someone who enjoys testing out unique confections, you may want to try and track down these treats at Costco or Five Below, where they've been spotted in a smaller package size. And if you're a banana lover or simply a traditionalist looking for classic banana baked goods at Costco — made without salad dressing — the warehouse offers its Kirkland Signature Banana Nut Loaf seasonally, as well as packages of individually sliced banana bread you can buy year-round. However, it's also easy enough to make your own banana bread with just three ingredients.