The Hands-Down Best Popeyes Chicken Item On The Menu Is Also One Of The Simplest
When it comes to fast food fried chicken, we're huge fans of Popeyes for its Louisiana-style fried bird. That's why we recently ranked almost the entire Popeyes menu, nine items in all. Out of everything we tried, the winner wasn't the classic, bone-in stuff that we know Popeyes for (though that did come in at a close second), but rather the one thing that changed the fried chicken game altogether: the fried chicken sandwich.
Our writer said that the simplicity of the sandwich is really what made it special. "The bun was fluffy and buttery in all its brioche goodness, and the mayo offered just enough moisture for the rest of the sandwich to complement the juicy chicken," they noted. While our taste tester did try the entire selection of other sandwiches (including the spicy version), the classic Popeyes fried chicken sandwich was the one where you could most taste the flavor of the chicken's breading, which wasn't as apparent in the other items. The spicy version was also great (our taste testers placed it in fourth place), but in this case the simpler execution won out.
Time has passed since its debut, but Popeyes' classic fried chicken is a winner for a reason
There's not a ton we can say about this sandwich that hasn't been said before, but it's still been an impressive run. Though it's been crafted with very few bells and whistles, Popeyes' Fried Chicken Sandwich started off strong when it debuted in 2019 and has remained the best fried chicken sandwich in its category ever since. It all starts with that surprisingly enormous chicken breast, which not only stays juicy but maintains the craggy, crunchy crust that's Popeyes' signature touch. Though many imitators have spawned, like the KFC version, you honestly can't beat it.
It's not often a fast food item becomes an instant hit and stays that way, though Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme certainly comes to mind. It's even inspired a huge wave of independent fried chicken sandwiches that are still on menus today. But variations on the theme simply can't beat the classic at its own game, including Popeyes' own current Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich. In this case, you don't mess with the king, as the Popeyes Fried Chicken Sandwich will always reign supreme.