The Hands-Down Best Popeyes Chicken Item On The Menu Is Also One Of The Simplest

When it comes to fast food fried chicken, we're huge fans of Popeyes for its Louisiana-style fried bird. That's why we recently ranked almost the entire Popeyes menu, nine items in all. Out of everything we tried, the winner wasn't the classic, bone-in stuff that we know Popeyes for (though that did come in at a close second), but rather the one thing that changed the fried chicken game altogether: the fried chicken sandwich.

Our writer said that the simplicity of the sandwich is really what made it special. "The bun was fluffy and buttery in all its brioche goodness, and the mayo offered just enough moisture for the rest of the sandwich to complement the juicy chicken," they noted. While our taste tester did try the entire selection of other sandwiches (including the spicy version), the classic Popeyes fried chicken sandwich was the one where you could most taste the flavor of the chicken's breading, which wasn't as apparent in the other items. The spicy version was also great (our taste testers placed it in fourth place), but in this case the simpler execution won out.