The In-N-Out Order Request That Makes Employees Roll Their Eyes Every Time

One unfortunate fact about the fast food industry is that there will always be requests that absolutely infuriate employees. While Waffle House workers famously hate accommodating TikTok hacks and complicated secret menu items, In-N-Out employees have revealed online that it's actually one seemingly simple request that tends to annoy them beyond belief — cutting burgers in half.

That's right, despite the many odd items that can be found on In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu, like the onion-centric Flying Dutchman or the Gorilla Style burger, cutting burgers in half was one of the most frequently cited frustrations that In-N-Out workers discussed in a recent Reddit thread about the requests that make them want to quit their jobs at the fast food chain. "Anything that's not a plain cheeseburger or hamburger cut in half," one In-N-Out worker pointed out. "You're an adult, you can eat it without cutting it in half! And if you can't, then don't order a 4x4." Another commenter shared a similarly frustrated sentiment, saying, "It irks me whenever some grown person orders bigger burgers or lots of burgers with everything in it cut in half, and during a rush." So, while the cut-in-half burger didn't make our list of In-N-Out menu items you should never order, be wary of requesting it if you don't want to upset the restaurant's employees.