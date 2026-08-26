The In-N-Out Order Request That Makes Employees Roll Their Eyes Every Time
One unfortunate fact about the fast food industry is that there will always be requests that absolutely infuriate employees. While Waffle House workers famously hate accommodating TikTok hacks and complicated secret menu items, In-N-Out employees have revealed online that it's actually one seemingly simple request that tends to annoy them beyond belief — cutting burgers in half.
That's right, despite the many odd items that can be found on In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu, like the onion-centric Flying Dutchman or the Gorilla Style burger, cutting burgers in half was one of the most frequently cited frustrations that In-N-Out workers discussed in a recent Reddit thread about the requests that make them want to quit their jobs at the fast food chain. "Anything that's not a plain cheeseburger or hamburger cut in half," one In-N-Out worker pointed out. "You're an adult, you can eat it without cutting it in half! And if you can't, then don't order a 4x4." Another commenter shared a similarly frustrated sentiment, saying, "It irks me whenever some grown person orders bigger burgers or lots of burgers with everything in it cut in half, and during a rush." So, while the cut-in-half burger didn't make our list of In-N-Out menu items you should never order, be wary of requesting it if you don't want to upset the restaurant's employees.
Why do In-N-Out workers hate being asked to cut burgers in half?
Asking to have a burger cut in half may seem like a quick and simple request, but it's much more time-consuming than you'd think. Because In-N-Out's policy is to wrap each half of the burger separately, the process of making the burger takes longer and can really throw off the rhythm of In-N-Out workers. In fact, this time waste has led some In-N-Out workers to wrap the two halves together regardless of what they're taught in order to save their time and sanity. "Anything past a cheese or ham plain cut in half is getting wrapped together instead of separately," one In-N-Out worker on Reddit admitted. "I could care less."
One notable issue arises when customers ask for burgers with several toppings and patties to be cut in half. Because the add-ons make burgers difficult to cut without it falling apart, In-N-Out employees often end up making a mess of a perfectly good burger. This leads to a frustrating experience for the worker and an undesirable product for the customer. This becomes even more difficult when secret menu items come into play, which is why larger burgers with intricate toppings and substitutions are considered the worst ones to cut in half. "If you order a 4x4 animal style protein style cut in half don't come crying to me when it looks like a mess of SLOP," wrote another In-N-Out employee.