6 Monster Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

When you think of Monster Energy, there's a good chance you imagine a black can with neon green claw marks down the front. The vibes are intense, and it feels like the kind of drink meant to be enjoyed with a rock anthem blaring in the background. However, Monster Energy has quite a collection of drinks that stray from the typical neon green and black cans. From zero-sugar offerings to tea, and even juice, the brand is so diversified that you would be hard-pressed not to find a flavor to suit your needs. There are even Monster coffee drinks. These large cans bring together cold coffee and a Monster Energy mixture containing taurine (an ingredient that might just help extend our lives) to offer a caffeine boost, conveniently, ready to drink in a can. The language on the cans would have you believe it's the answer to coffee shops that offer too many customizations to beverages.

I was curious how the Monster coffee offerings compared to one another, so I set out to sample as many flavors as I could find. I tasted Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel, Irish Creme, Killer Brew Local Moca, and Killer Brew Mean Bean, ranking them according to their flavor. This way, you'll know exactly which one is worth your time when faced with your next convenience store refrigerator purchase.