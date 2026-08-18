Trader Joe's Dropped A Copycat Spread That Shoppers Say Tastes Just Like Graham Crackers
Trader Joe's is at it again with another craveable treat for shoppers to get creative with. The new item alarm was sounded by a user on a Trader Joe's Reddit board when they posted a photo of TJ's new granola butter oat-based spread and commented, "Tastes like a sweet graham cracker in spreadable form." The 12-ounce spread, priced at $5.49, is made with oats, brown sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to give it a warm, sweet flavor.
New TJ's items are almost always exciting, but a few Reddit commenters pointed out that the beloved grocery chain didn't exactly invent the wheel on this one. One Reddit user noted that the spread is similar to another brand's, writing, "Ohhh is this a riff off Oat Haus? I don't think I know of any other granola butter aside from them." Another Redditor chimed in, saying, "Pretty sure it's an Oat Haus dupe, tastes similar!"
Oat Haus does have a cinnamon graham Granola Butter that's made with maple and oats and is also gluten-free and vegan. While Trader Joe's granola butter is gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, and made with similar ingredients, the two products have their differences.
How Trader Joe's granola butter differs from Oat Haus' version
For starters, the Oat Haus butter is made with certified gluten-free oats, while the Trader Joe's version isn't. This doesn't mean that the TJ's version isn't technically gluten-free, as oats don't contain gluten. However, the gluten-free oats in the Oat Haus butter will have been processed in a gluten-free facility, while the regular oats may have been contaminated by gluten at some point during manufacturing.
This could be one of the reasons for Oat Haus butter's $12.95 price point — more than double the cost of Trader Joe's granola butter. If you take no issue with the oats and how they are processed, Trader Joe's granola butter is a breakfast item you need to try for yourself. And you don't have to enjoy it with toast even though that's always a good option. Much like how the iconic TJ's cookie butter belongs in your coffee, the granola butter can be mixed into your morning protein shake or yogurt bowl, or used as a sandwich spread with a few banana slices for a delightful midday belly filler. Or, you can enjoy it with cheesecake to maximize the graham cracker component.