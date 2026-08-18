Trader Joe's Dropped A Copycat Spread That Shoppers Say Tastes Just Like Graham Crackers

Trader Joe's is at it again with another craveable treat for shoppers to get creative with. The new item alarm was sounded by a user on a Trader Joe's Reddit board when they posted a photo of TJ's new granola butter oat-based spread and commented, "Tastes like a sweet graham cracker in spreadable form." The 12-ounce spread, priced at $5.49, is made with oats, brown sugar, maple syrup, and vanilla extract to give it a warm, sweet flavor.

New TJ's items are almost always exciting, but a few Reddit commenters pointed out that the beloved grocery chain didn't exactly invent the wheel on this one. One Reddit user noted that the spread is similar to another brand's, writing, "Ohhh is this a riff off Oat Haus? I don't think I know of any other granola butter aside from them." Another Redditor chimed in, saying, "Pretty sure it's an Oat Haus dupe, tastes similar!"

Oat Haus does have a cinnamon graham Granola Butter that's made with maple and oats and is also gluten-free and vegan. While Trader Joe's granola butter is gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, and made with similar ingredients, the two products have their differences.