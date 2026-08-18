12 Tips To Carve Any Meat Like You Know What You're Doing

That you need to rest your steak is something most of us know by now. However, what many of us still get wrong is how long does this resting period actually last, and why it matters when it comes to carving. According to Golan Haiem, a steak or smaller cut needs about five minutes. A larger roast needs 15 to 20 minutes. "The goal of this is to let the temperature settle but not let the meat become cold," he explains. He also cautions that meat has a tendency to carryover cook even off the heat, especially where bigger cuts are concerned.

Paul Kelly pushes the timeline even further for bigger joints. He recommends at least 30 minutes for small cuts, and a full hour, uncovered, for something like a 12-pound turkey. That's a long wait for anyone hovering by the oven, but Paul is firm that it's better to serve meat slightly cooler than to carve it while it's still too hot to handle properly.

Jorge Thomas explains the actual mechanics of why this works. "Resting isn't simply about keeping the juices in," he explains. "It also allows the meat to relax, which makes it easier to carve neatly." A rested piece of meat holds together better under the knife. A meat that's carved too early tends to fall apart, and the juices end up on the cutting board instead of in the meat itself.