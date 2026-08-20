The Texas Roadhouse Community Agrees: This Is The Most Annoying Thing About The Restaurant
Listen, we're not ones to look a gift horse in the mouth. Texas Roadhouse is a chain that serves decent steak at a relatively affordable price — that's a laudable aim no matter what, especially when the price of beef continues to soar in 2026. When it serves those delicious honey butter bread rolls to go with it? Well, there's a lot we're willing to forgive for that. But that doesn't mean we can't take issue with some aspects of the Texas Roadhouse experience, especially one which a lot of frequent diners share. Namely: It's just too darn loud.
One Redditor took to r/TexasRoadhouse to complain, saying, "Might be an unpopular opinion, but I can't go to Texas roadhouse [sic] anymore because the music is played so loud. The seating format already makes it loud because it's so open, but add to it the volume of the music and it makes it unbearable." Other commenters echoed the original poster's opinion. "If I want a nice meal and not feel like I'm at a rock concert with country music then I go to Longhorn," one person said. Another proclaimed, "That combined with them constantly singing/dancing happy birthday every 15 minutes makes me only order take out from there anymore!" There may be a bit of selection bias at play here (Redditors are not usually known to be social butterflies), but it does appear to be a common opinion.
Why is Texas Roadhouse so loud?
So why, exactly, is Texas Roadhouse louder than an argument between a Texan and a North Carolinian about whose barbecue is superior? One person on that same Reddit thread had an idea, saying, "It's because they want to 'turn and burn' their tables as fast as possible. Servers only get 3 table sections, so they're trying to get you in and out as fast as possible to maximize servers profits." (Other respondents suggested that turning and burning was more to the benefit of the restaurant than the waitstaff.) If the goal is to keep people from lingering, blasting music certainly gets the job done.
The problem isn't limited to Texas Roadhouse, mind you. Restaurants in general are louder these days, partly due to how they're designed. Unlike the plush, upholstered, noise-absorbing restaurants of the past, many restaurants these days are designed with hardwood, wooden seats, brick walls, and a whole lot of empty space. That means there's plenty of room for noise to echo and amplify, which means people will speak louder to be heard, making the problem worse. One look at Texas Roadhouse's rustic wood and exposed brick decor will tell you it's a recipe for loudness.