The Texas Roadhouse Community Agrees: This Is The Most Annoying Thing About The Restaurant

Listen, we're not ones to look a gift horse in the mouth. Texas Roadhouse is a chain that serves decent steak at a relatively affordable price — that's a laudable aim no matter what, especially when the price of beef continues to soar in 2026. When it serves those delicious honey butter bread rolls to go with it? Well, there's a lot we're willing to forgive for that. But that doesn't mean we can't take issue with some aspects of the Texas Roadhouse experience, especially one which a lot of frequent diners share. Namely: It's just too darn loud.

One Redditor took to r/TexasRoadhouse to complain, saying, "Might be an unpopular opinion, but I can't go to Texas roadhouse [sic] anymore because the music is played so loud. The seating format already makes it loud because it's so open, but add to it the volume of the music and it makes it unbearable." Other commenters echoed the original poster's opinion. "If I want a nice meal and not feel like I'm at a rock concert with country music then I go to Longhorn," one person said. Another proclaimed, "That combined with them constantly singing/dancing happy birthday every 15 minutes makes me only order take out from there anymore!" There may be a bit of selection bias at play here (Redditors are not usually known to be social butterflies), but it does appear to be a common opinion.