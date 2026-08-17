4 Chains That Don't Use Real Pumpkin In Their PSLs

It's pumpkin spice latte time again. The festive favorite seems to arrive earlier every year; and with it, the debate about what a pumpkin spice latte is and what a pumpkin spice latte should be. For a while, pumpkin spice lattes had very little to do with real pumpkin as few coffee slingers included the autumnal vegetable in their drinks — but things change. In the 2010s, there was some public uproar about a drink with the word "pumpkin" in its title not containing actual pumpkin, which led Starbucks to add kabocha squash (aka Japanese pumpkin) to its recipe.

These days customers expect PSLs to contain actual pumpkin in addition to the simple spice mix that gives pumpkin pie its distinctive, comforting flavor. And yet, some chains still use syrups that don't contain any real squash at all! Below are four popular chains that are confirmed to be guordless wonders with nary a hint of pumpkin in their autumnal concoctions. Unfortunately for real pumpkin cheerleaders, some of them are also really good, but let's not let that distract us from the unmasking.