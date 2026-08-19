Every Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Ice Cream Flavor, Ranked

Ben & Jerry's began selling non-dairy ice cream in 2016 with an almond milk base and has experimented widely with recipes and flavors over the past decade. In 2024, the brand began reformulating its entire non-dairy line, testing more than 70 ingredient combinations before landing on the best non-dairy ice cream base: oat milk. It was chosen for its smooth, rich texture and high ratings from flexitarian taste testers.

This evolution is illustrative of the vegan ice cream market in general, which continues to improve in both quality and reach. In fact, market experts agree that the non-dairy sector will continue to expand, with a predicted annual growth rate of up to 10% within the next decade, according to Future Market Insights. And Ben & Jerry's, a company long known for its ethical business practices (and one that really doesn't care if you like its politics), is unsurprisingly a key player. In 2024, for example, the company reported that its non-dairy flavors made up 25% of its global product portfolio.

So whether you're lactose intolerant, vegan, flexitarian, or just curious about this growing market sector, Ben & Jerry's is a great choice for non-dairy ice creams, with a 2026 portfolio of 16 flavors. As such, we decided to evaluate each of the current options and rank them on flavor, texture, and quality. Without further ado, let's get to the list.