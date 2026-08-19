The Ready-To-Eat Meal Brand Costco Shoppers Suggest Skipping: 'Simply Not Worth The Money'

Costco excels at stocking all sorts of prepared food that's both convenient and easy to prepare. But they can be hit and miss with customers: There are items like the Bibigo Sobaba Crunchy Glazed Chicken, which made our list of the 14 best Asian foods at Costco. And then there's the Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends, which some customers say should be left on the shelf. And now, another microwaveable meal brand at Costco has been designated by shoppers as worth skipping. That would Kevin's Natural Foods, which is safe for paleo and keto-friendly diets, free of refined sugars, and gluten-free.

According to Reddit, customers have had their fill of Kevin's Natural Foods. In one thread, commenters mentioned that they are either ho-hum on the products, or simply not a fan at all. One person wrote, "Oh, wow, someone said what I've been quietly thinking. I've yet to find any of these worth a repeat buy and quit buying new ones." Another concluded, "[They're] simply not worth the money or convenience."

Some concede that there are a few Kevin's products worth buying, but even they can be questionable purchases. As another user noted, "The cilantro lime chicken was good when I used it for nachos. I've had mixed reviews for most of the others. I think they're usually edible, but sometimes they're just awful."