This Beloved 5-Pound Costco Pie Is Finally Back In The Bakery

There's usually a little pushback when businesses start advertising fall specials in August, but that doesn't seem to be the case with Costco's returning chicken pot pie. A Reddit thread discussing the the product's return last year only had a couple of comments about the dish being ushered into stores too early. Instead, most people were relieved to see the enormous pies were back. One person said, "This is the world's best chicken pot pie for one single reason ... there is a lot of it. Every other pot pie in the world is too small."

Still, as with most popular foods, Costco's chicken pot pie does have its detractors. A common complaint on Reddit is that one key ingredient is used too liberally. "Way too salty for me," one person said. Another took that criticism a step further, saying, "Agreed. I think this is some of the saltiest food I've ever eaten."

There are loads of ways to upgrade store-bought chicken pot pie if you think Costco's version is missing something. One interesting suggestion mentioned in the comment section of both the TikTok video and on Reddit involves cooking it in an unconventional way. The Redditor said, "Anybody else out there cooking it on a smoker? Gives it a subtle smokey flavor and the convection of the smoker keeps it from drying out." I have to say I've never heard of cooking it like this, but I'm intrigued. Might be time to pick up one of Costco's chicken pot pies and try it out myself.