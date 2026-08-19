How To Make A Crave-Worthy Cheesesteak Using 3 Aldi Ingredients

In addition to those three core items, there are also a few more you may want to grab from Aldi to make your homemade cheesesteaks even better. For starters, cheesesteaks often feature browned onions as a topping, so picking up a bag of yellow onions (which caramelize better than white onions do) for $2.65 is a great choice. Similarly, while green bell peppers aren't considered an authentic addition to Philly cheesesteaks, those who want to dice them up and add them to their sandwich can pick some up for less than $1 each at Aldi.

If you want to make a different style of cheesesteak than the Philadelphia version, you can also rely on Aldi to help you do so — at least, for the most part. Anthony Bourdain famously highlighted Donkey's Place in Camden, New Jersey as having the best cheesesteak, and even argued that New Jersey cheesesteaks are better than the Philly variety. Seeing as the most substantial difference between the two sandwiches is the bun, opting for the L'oven Fresh Classic Kaiser Buns — which are priced at $3.29 at Aldi — could help you build your own version of the Jersey cheesesteak.

With that being said, certain iconic aspects of both Philly cheesesteaks and New Jersey cheesesteaks cannot be replicated at Aldi. Neither Cheez Whiz nor white American cheese — both popular options for cheesesteaks — is available at Aldi. However, as long as you're okay with using provolone rather than one of those signature cheeses, you'll be ready to craft a world-class cheesesteak.