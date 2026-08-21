Consumer Reports' Highest Rated Pasta Sauce Holds Back On Salt Without Skimping On Flavor
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Tomatoes and tomato products would be nothing without a generous amount of salt to help enhance their flavors, so when Consumer Reports names a low-sodium pasta sauce as its highest-rated store-bought pick and mentions it has "big tomato and fresh garlic flavors," you know it has to be one unique sauce. The Silver Palate Low Sodium Marinara scored an 81 out of 100 by Consumer Reports to top its list of 41 pasta sauces. As with most food ratings conducted by Consumer Reports, such as its top pick for the best store-brand chocolate ice cream and the best bread brand, the overall score took several factors into account; including its sensory score (based on flavor and texture) and nutrition. Consumer Reports also considered factors such as package size, price per serving, and whether the product was organic.
The Silver Palate scored 4 out of 5 on its sensory score, and CR not only praised it's tomato and garlic flavors but also its "slight onion and olive oil." Testers found the sauce tasted lightly cooked, which helps maintain the tomato's bright, fresh flavors.
The tomato sauce's nutrition score was a perfect 5 out of 5, helped in large by its low sodium content: 115 milligrams per ½-cup serving. The low sodium content is especially notable considering that the majority of pasta sauces sold are loaded with sodium. Some sauces also rely on added sugar to add flavor, but The Silver Palate Low Sodium Marinara contains 0 grams of added sugar. The sauce also provides 2 grams of fiber per serving.
The runner-up is just as good as the winner, except for this one thing
Another pasta sauce from Consumer Reports' pasta sauce rating, Victoria Low Sodium Marinara, also scored an 81, receiving the same sensory and nutrition scores as The Silver Palate Low Sodium Marinara. However, it was not a direct tie for the top spot between the two. The difference in ingredients (including quality), nutrition, and package size between the two pasta sauces are marginal, but Victoria Low Sodium Marinara sauce costs several dollars more than The Silver Palate Low Sodium Marinara Sauce. Victoria costs $20 for a 24-ounce jar, while The Silver Palate costs $16 for a 25-ounce jar.
As someone who has tried both pasta sauces many times, I agree with the high scores Consumer Reports gave each — these are some of the freshest, tastiest pasta sauces on the market which make use of wholesome, high-quality ingredients rather than relying on salt and added sugar to provide flavor as most store-bought pasta sauces do. Because both sauces are nearly identical aside from the price, it's a no-brainer to choose the cheaper option when deciding at the grocery store — as I do myself. Not every store stocks both sauces, though, and in those instances that's when I fall back on one or the other; sometimes spending slightly more, but finding it worth it for a sauce that doesn't taste like it cut corners.